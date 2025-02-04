Mandopop King JJ Lin gives out red packets to his staff at Miracle Coffee in Art Science Museum

JJ Lin spreads festive cheer with red packets at Miracle Coffee

Besides celebrating Chinese New Year (CNY) in Singapore with his family, local Mandopop King JJ Lin was also spotted spreading the festive cheer and giving out red packets to his staff at Miracle Coffee at Marina Bay Sands Art Science Museum on Sunday (1 Feb), the fourth day of CNY.

A netizen shared on Xiaohongshu the moment they were pleasantly surprised to see the superstar standing behind the counter of the cafe.

“I was so lucky,” the OP wrote in her post.

Pleasant surprise for onlookers as singer drops visit at cafe

In the 9-second clip, JJ Lin, dressed in a red shirt and a black cap, could be seen personally handing out red packets to the staff who were working behind the counter.

The friendly singer and owner of Miracle Coffee also reportedly greeted onlookers warmly.

The Xiaohongshu user shared that she had initially wondered whether JJ Lin would be visiting his coffee shop that day. While queuing, she noticed a person standing by the corner.

She got a pleasant surprise when the person turned around, revealing that it was JJ Lin himself.

In the video, JJ was chatting and socialising with his staff as he handed out the red packets.

Another photo shared by the OP in the comments showed the singer waving hello to the patrons of the cafe.

A ‘very lucky day’ for Xiaohongshu user

The OP shared that JJ gave every one of his staff a red packet before leaving. She said that she also managed to wish JJ a ‘Happy Chinese New Year’, to which he nodded in acknowledgement.

“It was a very lucky lucky day!” the OP said in her post caption.

Following a year-long pop-up at Marina Bay Sands’ Rain Oculus, JJ Lin’s Miracle Coffee set up a permanent café at the ArtScience Museum lobby in Dec 2023.

Also read: Chin Chin Restaurant sees surge in customers after JJ Lin features eatery in vlog

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from JJ Lin on Instagram & Miracle Coffee on Instagram.