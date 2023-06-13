M’sian Police Tracking Jocelyn Chia’s Location With Interpol’s Help, Will File Request On 14 June

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysia Police Engages Interpol For Information on Jocelyn Chia

Malaysian police have enlisted the assistance of Interpol to track down Singapore-born comedian Jocelyn Chia.

According to Malaysian news outlet Bernama, the Royal Malaysia Police are looking for her complete identifying details and current location.

This follows the controversy surrounding Chia after she seemingly poked fun at the disappearance of MH370 at one of her recent stand-up sets in the United States.

Request to be filed with Interpol for details & location of Jocelyn Chia

Per Bernama, the Inspector-General of the Malaysian Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said they would file the Interpol request on Wednesday (14 June).

They seek information on the comedian’s “full identity” and whereabouts. This is so that they can carry out further investigations into Chia.

The police have also contacted the Malaysian Multimedia Communications Commission (MCMC). They will be profiling Chia’s social media accounts as part of the investigations.

In addition, police officers have transcribed Jocelyn Chia’s speech from the viral video clip of her comedy bit, said Mr Acryl Sani.

Comedy bit called out by Vivian Balakrishnan, Kumar & more

The Singapore-born comedian recently had a stand-up show at the legendary Comedy Cellar Club in New York.

During her set, she joked that Malaysia is a third-world country whose airplanes cannot fly, seemingly referencing the tragic disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in 2014.

This did not fly with Malaysians, as well as figureheads in both Singapore and Malaysia.

Notably, Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said he, too, was appalled by her “horrendous statements”.

This was in response to Malaysia’s former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq’s tweet calling Chia out.

He said she turned tragedy into entertainment, and the joke was in “bad taste”.

Singaporean comedy veteran Kumar also weighed in on the situation.

He explained that people should not use stand-up as a way to vent one’s anger and hatred.

“Please learn from this.”

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bernama and Jocelyn Chia on TikTok.