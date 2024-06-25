Johor police arrest insurance fraud syndicate members after they murder man for S$143K payout

Johor police arrest eight after they murder a man for insurance payout

Johor Bahru police arrest eight men for murdering a man in an insurance fraud scheme. The men are part of a syndicate whose members pose as insurance agents to identify potential victims for the scheme.

In a press conference on 24 June, police revealed the syndicate’s methods and the details behind the grisly murder.

Murder posed as fatal accident exposes insurance fraud scheme

On 6 May at 4:40am, a man on a motorbike was rammed by two cars and a motorbike in Jalan Senai-Seelong in Kulai.

Although alive after the collision, four suspects approached the man and beat the victim. He was then run over by a passing lorry, which killed him.

However, because the victim had injuries that seemingly did not result from a normal traffic accident, it prompted further investigations by police.

The investigation led to police arresting eight men aged from 23-49, said Johor police chief M. Kumar.

Four of the men had criminal records and police even found insurance documents containing the victim’s name. Police also impounded the three vehicles that were part of the accident.

Posing as insurance agents to identify victims

To identify potential victims, the men would pose as insurance agents to try and identify people who do not have a next of kin.

Once a victim was found, the group would then take out a life insurance policy in the victim’s name with another person as the beneficiary. They would even forge the victim’s signature to get the policy approved.

After the insurance premiums were paid for several months, the group would then plan and execute the murder, posing it as a simple accident.

The murder of the victim, a 38-year-old man, would have paid out RM500,000 (S$143,540) for the group.

Fortunately, work done by the Johor contingent Criminal Investigation Department prevented the claims from going through.

According to The Star, four of the suspects were charged in court on 19 June, while the other four were released on bail.

Police are still actively tracking more suspects involved in the case, the Johor police chief added.

Featured image adapted from The Star and Unsplashed. Left image for illustration purposes only.