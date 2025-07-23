Robbery attempt at Johor Bahru clinic fails after gunman fires shot, falls & flees

Gunman trips outside Johor Bahru clinic after failed robbery attempt

A gunman wearing a helmet attempted to rob a clinic in Taman Megah Ria, Johor Bahru, last Saturday (19 July) evening.

After his attempt failed, the gunman pointed a gun at the clinic and fired a shot.

Footage circulating on social media showed the man falling on the road as he was attempting to flee the scene.

Gunman fires shot outside Johor Bahru clinic on 19 July

According to Seri Alam OCPD Assistant Commissioner Mohd Sohaimi Ishak, the incident happened at about 7.10pm.

“The suspect entered the clinic and pointed an object believed to be a pistol at a person in the clinic while demanding cash,” he said.

Fortunately, there were no patients in the clinic at the time. Only the doctor, her husband, and their children were present.

The man failed to obtain any cash and fired a single shot outside the clinic before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle, The Star reported.

No injuries were reported during the attempted robbery.

Viral clip shows man falling while attempt to flee

A 31-second video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The footage showed the man tripping on his motorcycle and falling as he was escaping the scene.

After getting up, he adjusted his socks, tucked the pistol into his belt, and carefully lifted his fallen motorcycle.

At least 30 years’ jail if found guilty

Police are investigating the case under Section 3 of Malaysia’s Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, The Star reported.

The section carries a jail sentence of between 30 and 40 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

ACP Sohaimi urged anyone with information to contact the police immediately.

