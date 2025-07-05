Johor petrol station shooting linked to body with gunshot wounds dumped at hospital

Johor police investigating petrol station shooting linked to dead man

Earlier this week, a man shot at a group of burglars armed with machetes at a petrol station in Johor Bahru, an incident which has been linked to the eventual dumping of a body filled with gunshot wounds at a hospital.

Security camera footage of the suspected burglary shows a silver car driving towards a parked vehicle before one of their victims suddenly began to open fire.

According to the New Straits Times, the incident occurred at the petrol station near the Second Link Expressway on Thursday (3 July) at 12.12am.

Attempted robbery goes wrong

In the footage, the silver car parks directly behind the black sedan before four men dressed in hoodies and brandishing machetes approach the parked vehicle.

All four men also wore caps, sunglasses, and covered the bottom of their faces to obscure their identities.

One of the men tries to open the parked car door, only to find it locked. Seeing this, his accomplice beside him begins swinging his machete at the door.

Three of the men join in on the attempt to smash the car door.

As this occurs, one of the men inside the parked vehicle opens the door on the other side and attempts to flee.

Suddenly, several loud gunshots can be heard. All four attackers scramble away, with three entering the silver car they arrived in and one running away on foot.

The silver car speeds off as the men inside the parked vehicle get out to assess the situation.

The man who initially fled from the black car comes back to retrieve items he dropped on the ground.

He then fled the scene. Meanwhile, the two men who exited the black sedan got back in and drove away from the scene as well.

Body gets dumped at the hospital

According to the New Straits Times, police were alerted at 1.40am that a body riddled with gunshot wounds had been dumped at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) the very same night.

Although the body did not have any identification documents, police used fingerprint information to identify the man.

Police say he was a 42-year-old man from Sungai Petani, Kedah, with four previous criminal records.

“Based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, the deceased was dropped off by two people, currently being identified, using a dark-coloured car,” said Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar.

An autopsy confirmed that the man had been killed by gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Police currently suspect the 42-year-old was involved in the Johor gas station robbery.

Multiple arrests made

Additionally, at 7pm the same day, police tracked down and arrested three people believed to be linked to the suspected robbery.

They seized a Glock 19 pistol, ammunition, as well as a black Honda Accord.

“One of the suspects works as a personal bodyguard, and initial checks confirmed he holds a firearm licence,” said the police chief.

“However, further investigations will be conducted to determine the legitimacy of the firearm ownership.”

The three suspects will be held from 4 to 10 July to assist in investigations.

Police are also currently on the hunt for the other suspects.

Datuk Kumar said the case is considered isolated and does not pose a broader safety threat to the public.

Featured image adapted from China Press.