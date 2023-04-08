Husband Of Johor Woman Who Died From Eating Pufferfish Also Passes Away, Daughter Seeks Justice

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Johor Couple Died After Eating Pufferfish, Husband’s Cause Of Death Was Pulmonary Embolism

On 25 Mar, an elderly couple in Johor purchased fish and ate it for lunch.

Unknown to them, they’d consumed the lethal pufferfish and the elderly woman passed away in hospital the same day.

While it was thought that her husband’s condition had improved, he sadly passed away.

Now, their daughter is calling for justice to be served against those responsible for her parents’ deaths.

Johor man died on 8 Apr after eating pufferfish

Mr Ng Chuan Sing, 84, passed away at 6.10am on Saturday (8 Apr) morning, reported Malaysia’s The Star.

His cause of death was pulmonary embolism — when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery, blocking blood flow to the lung.

The tragic news came two weeks after the passing of his wife Lim Siew Guan, 83, from food poisoning on 25 Mar.

Man’s condition had apparently improved

Mr Ng’s death was all the more surprising because his condition had apparently improved, said his daughter Ng Ai Lee, 51.

About two days before his death, he was transferred from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a normal ward.

The evening before he passed, Ms Ng visited him and found him to be conscious and able to talk as usual.

Thus, his passing the very next day was unexpected, she added.

Man asked for wife when he woke up

Asked whether Mr Ng knew his wife had died, Ms Ng told The Star that he actually asked about her when he woke up from a coma about eight days after eating the pufferfish.

She didn’t want to worsen his condition so she told him she was at home, but he started tearing up.

The night before he passed away, the elderly man again asked for his wife, Ms Ng.

Thus, she guessed that he probably knew the worst had happened to his wife.

No apology yet from fishmonger

Ms Ng said the fishmonger who sold the pufferfish to her parents hasn’t come forward to apologise yet.

She also welcomed him to come to Mr Ng’s wake and pay his last respects.

That’s because if he’s at fault, “the government will bring him to court”, she maintained, adding,

It is not for us to judge or for the public to judge.

Daughter calls for justice to be served

However, at a press conference at her parents’ home in Kampung Chamek, near Kluang, Ms Ng called for justice to be served against those responsible for her parents’ deaths.

She said action should be taken under the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority Act 1972 and the Food Act 1983.

She hoped the government would strengthen the enforcement of these laws to prevent more of such tragedies, and enhance public awareness on this matter, she added.

Johor couple got pufferfish online, died after eating it

Johor health and unity committee chairman Ling Tian Soon earlier told The Star that the pufferfish was traced to a fisherman from Mersing, who then sold them to a distributor in Batu Pahat to be processed.

The elderly couple received the pufferfish on 25 Mar from an online seller and cooked and ate it for lunch, not knowing how dangerous it was.

According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), pufferfish contain a toxin that’s so deadly, just 0.002g of it is enough to kill an adult human.

They soon started feeling numbness in their hands, feet, and lips and began shivering and developing breathing difficulties.

They were sent to hospital, where Mdm Lim passed away.

While it was thought that Mr Ng had managed to pull through, he has now joined his wife.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the elderly couple’s loved ones. May they get justice for their deaths.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Star on YouTube and China Press.