Johor Flyover Turns Into ‘River Bridge’ After Torrential Rain, Officers Rush To Remove Pipe Blockage

Johor Flyover Becomes Badly Flooded On Rainy Day Despite Maintenance Work

Severe rainfall may sometimes lead to flash floods, impeding citizens from going about their day. The inconveniences that arise often prove problematic and require an immediate response from authorities.

Such was the situation in Malaysia recently.

Several locations across the country experienced torrential rain, with one flyover, in particular, becoming flooded.

Many ended up labelling it a “river bridge” due to the severity of the flood. Authorities have since rushed to remove the pipe blockage and help stranded motorists.

Johor flyover flows over with heavy floods

The City Council of Johor posted to Facebook, revealing that the area was battered by torrential rain on 5 Dec.

As a result, multiple locations, including an elevated flyover, became flooded, consequently impeding traffic.

Previously, the flyover had undergone maintenance work by the council to prevent such a situation.

Despite the precautions taken, rainfall of more than 95mm led to severe flooding in the area.

City council deploys squad to clear area

The council asserted that they deployed a squad to clear the site and assist stranded motorists.

Officers from the council’s Skuad Kilat, or Lightning Squad, were instrumental in cleaning surrounding drains and moving vehicles at the flyover.

They advised the public to dispose of their waste in appropriate areas. This will prevent the clogging of pipes when heavy rain occurs.

The council also attached pictures in their post depicting the severity of the incident.

In one of the images, officers wade knee-deep through the flood, helping to push vehicles stuck in traffic.

Yet another picture showed them clearing the blockage in the drains, presumably leading to the dire nature of the situation.

Officers were seen picking up bits of trash, such as styrofoam boxes and plastic bags, which had clogged the pipe.

