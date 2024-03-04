Johor Prince attends Taylor Swift concert in S’pore, snaps photos with Edwin Tong

Johor Prince attends Taylor Swift concert at Singapore National Stadium on 3 Mar

Among the audience on the second night of the Taylor Swift concerts in Singapore was Prince of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar, the younger son of Malaysia’s King.

Tunku Idris shared some photographs of him at the show, where he also met with Singapore’s Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

Based on the Prince’s Instagram Stories, the pair exchanged pleasantries and seemingly some jokes about other possible A-List concerts.

Tunku Idris Iskandar attended the concert of global superstar Taylor Swift on Sunday (3 Mar), at Singapore’s National Stadium.

He is the third child and second son of Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor, the reigning King of Malaysia.

During the show, Tunku Idris shared photographs of him soaking in the atmosphere via Instagram Stories.

The first image depicted someone wearing a “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” T-shirt, which included the locations the star has played on this world tour.

The second picture was a simple black-and-white photo of the Prince looking out at the crowd at the National Stadium.

He also uploaded similar images — this time in colour — in an Instagram post.

Johor’s Tunku Idris Iskandar meets Singapore’s Minister Edwin Tong

The Prince’s subsequent Stories show him meeting Mr Edwin Tong at the concert venue.

The pair posed for pictures together, of which Tunku Idris shared two.

In the first image, they stood side-by-side at what appears to be a section of the stadium, which has a balcony overlooking the venue and the stage.

The second image with Mr Tong showed them shaking hands and exchanging greetings.

Tunku Idris jokingly captioned the picture: “SO…RENAISSANCE TOUR NEXT?”, seemingly suggesting that Mr Tong look into bringing in R&B icon Beyoncé next.

Featured images adapted from @tunku_idris on Instagram.