900 Johor students skip M’sia national exam, believe they can work in S’pore without it

About 900 Johor students skipped Malaysia’s SPM exam, possibly due to job prospects in Singapore

An estimated 900 Malaysian Certificate of Education or Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates in Johor did not sit for this year’s national examination — and Singapore’s job market may be a factor.

According to Berita Harian, Johor’s Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the Lion City’s policy of not requiring SPM qualifications for employment has contributed to the trend, as some students view job opportunities across the border as a viable alternative to finishing school.

He noted that Singapore’s stronger currency and higher wages make it an attractive option for young jobseekers, raising concerns within the state government about long-term school dropout rates.

Schools should stress importance of SPM for students’ futures

Speaking at a student aid initiative on Tuesday (11 Feb), Mr Aznan emphasised that parents play a crucial role in ensuring their children complete their education by sitting for the SPM exam.

While the number of absentees for this year’s exam, which concluded on 6 Feb, is lower than last year, he described the trend as “still worrying”.

“Our challenge is that Singapore does not require SPM qualifications to hire our students,” Mr Aznan said. “Therefore, schools must actively engage with parents and students to reinforce the importance of SPM as a key factor in shaping their future.”

Efforts underway to help dropout students continue their education

Last month, Malaysian Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek revealed that around 10,000 students nationwide did not sit for the SPM examination.

To address this, Mr Aznan highlighted the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC) as a key initiative aimed at providing alternative education opportunities.

The council offers pathways for these students to continue their education through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, equipping them with practical skills and job opportunities within Johor.

Mr Aznan stressed that missing the SPM exam does not mean the end of a student’s future, as TVET programmes provide structured routes to skill development and career growth.

