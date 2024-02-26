More than 16 million foreign tourists visited Johor in 2023, majority of them Singaporeans

Johor receives more than 16 million tourists in 2023

Last year, more than 16 million foreign tourists visited Johor, most of whom were Singaporeans.

Tourism Johor’s director Sharil Nizam Abdul Rahim reported these figures after he launched a heritage walk programme yesterday (25 Feb).

Given the positive numbers, the local tourism board hopes to welcome more than 20 million foreign tourists in 2024, he said.

6 tourism segments attracted foreigners to Johor

Mr Sharil Nizam said six tourism segments in particular had attracted foreigners to the state. They are:

Eco-tourism

Sports tourism

Medical tourism

Education tourism

Historical tourism

Gastronomy tourism

The tourism body will be closely with relevant bodies and agencies to strengthen the state’s tourism sector, he added.

Thus far, Johor Tourism has diversified tourism offerings to appeal more to prospective tourists.

Last year, former director Suhairi Hashim shared that the board enhanced marketing efforts for attractions including cultural landmarks and ecotourism sites.

At present, the Johor Zoo and National Park are in the midst of upgrading works.

Malaysian Ringgit’s depreciation also a key factor

At the event, Mr Sharil Nizam also mentioned that Singaporeans formed the bulk of the influx of foreign tourists. Notably, the depreciation of the Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) is another key factor that draws them in.

On 20 Feb, the MYR hit an all-time low record against the Singapore Dollar (SGD), with S$1 equating to RM3.57.

He emphasised that the state should leverage the cheaper Ringgit to attract more Singaporeans, such as by implementing attractive holiday packages.

Moreover, he proposed the idea of attracting more Singaporeans to seek treatment within Johor’s medical sector.

Board committed to further empower tourism sector

Mr Sharil Nizam emphasised that the tourism board has a “new responsibility” to be aware of all ongoing tourism projects.

It would monitor all tourism upgrading projects that received state government allocations implemented by relevant agencies.

The progress of these projects, he said, will be directly reported to Mr Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who possesses the state’s tourism portfolio.

Featured image adapted from The Wall Street Journal and Free Malaysia Today.