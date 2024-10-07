Johor weekend to be changed back to Saturday & Sunday from 1 Jan 2025: Regent

Johor weekend was shifted to Friday & Saturday in 2014

Malaysia’s state of Johor will change its weekend days off back to Saturday and Sunday from 1 Jan 2025, its Regent has decreed.

Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday (7 Oct).

King approves change to Johor weekend

In his post, His Royal Highness, who became Johor Regent when his father became King of Malaysia, said he had received the consent and blessing from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim.

He also considered the views of the Johor Islamic Religious Council.

He has instructed Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi and the Johor Mufti to “discuss and study every angle and aspect regarding this matter”, adding:

I hope that the private sector, the government and related parties allow sufficient time and space for Muslim workers to perform Friday prayers accordingly.

Fridays will be respected as holiest of days: Johor Chief Minister

Mr Onn Hafiz said on Facebook after the announcement that the change will involve Johor’s 587,343 students and 1.948 million workforce, the majority of whom are from the government and private sectors.

The state government the Johor Mufti and relevant agencies will detail the appropriate working hours, especially on Fridays, to ensure Muslims have ample time to perform Friday prayers at the right time.

Any discussions will ensure that Fridays are respected as the holiest of all days for Muslims.

He added that while ensuring the importance of prayer is not neglected, “the adjustment will also reduce scheduling conflicts in the public and private sectors, provide more family time, and help facilitate cross-border activities and business operations”.

Johor weekend different for govt & private sector

Johor has observed Friday and Saturday as weekend days off since 2014 after the Sultan of Johor made the ruling as part of his birthday celebrations.

He reportedly did so to make it easier for Muslims to attend Friday prayers, according to the Malay Mail.

However, the private sector in the state continued to observe Saturday and Sunday as the weekend, leading to scheduling conflicts.

After hearing grumbling from the public about the government and the private sector having different rest days, Mr Onn Hafiz said in 2022 that the state government would review the situation.

This is so that parents and their children can have days off on the same day, he added.

Another Malay Mail report in 2022 suggested that Johor might implement a 2.5-day weekend, with Friday as a half-day.

