Jollibean fined S$68K for owing employees over S$200K in CPF contributions

Jollibean fined for not paying CPF contributions of at least 16 employees between late 2024 to early 2025

Popular local snack chain Jollibean has been fined S$68,000 after failing to pay over S$212,000 in CPF contributions to at least 16 employees between late 2024 and early 2025.

The court passed the judgment on Wednesday (24 Sept), reports Channel News Asia (CNA).

Jollibean pleads guilty to 34 charges under CPF Act

In court, Jollibean representative Shahrul Nazrin pleaded guilty on the company’s behalf to 34 charges under the CPF Act.

The case stems from CPF arrears of around S$199,301, for which the company had already been granted two final extensions to make payment.

At an earlier hearing, Mr Nazrin told the court Jollibean was in the “final stages” of a buyover, claiming the takeover would provide funds to settle the outstanding contributions.

Updating the court on Wednesday (24 Sept), he said that there had been an investor willing to buy the brand, but due to “some media journalists in this courtroom that reported the case”, the previously interested investor pulled out of the deal.

He went on to say that the company was in talks to have someone else take over, stating that the payments would only be concluded next month.

Prosecutor says no payments have been made

Despite these assurances, the CPF prosecutor told the court that no payments have been received to date.

The judge reminded Mr Nazrin that the previous extensions were already deemed “final”.

The prosecutor also noted that Jollibean had been fined for a similar offence back in 1998.

For the offences committed by Jollibean, offenders face fines of between S$2,000 and S$10,000 per charge under the law.

Jollibean rep appeals for leniency

Mr Nazrin asked for leniency, arguing that the current management only took over Jollibean two years ago and should not be penalised for a conviction from 1998.

He added that the brand was facing financial difficulties and stressed that its first priority was to “settle the CPF and settle outstanding staff salary with all our previous employees”.

He further claimed that the S$68,000 fine would strain the company’s ability to pay both staff and the court.

Despite this, the judge ordered Jollibean to pay the fine by 22 Oct.

Also read: Jollibean workers left months without pay, MOM & other agencies step in

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook and MustShareNews.