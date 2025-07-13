Jollibean workers left months without pay, MOM & other agencies step in

29 unpaid Jollibean workers get help from MOM & other agencies as company goes under investigation

Soya milk chain Jollibean is now under investigation by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) after reports emerged that several of its employees had not received their salaries, some allegedly for months.

The company, known for its soya milk and pancake offerings, is being probed for potential breaches under the Employment Act.

MOM & other agencies step in to assist 29 Jollibean workers

In a statement to The Straits Times on 12 July, MOM and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) said they’ve stepped in to assist 29 affected workers.

Of those, Jollibean has agreed to repay 22 employees in instalments, while the Employment Claims Tribunals (ECT) has issued orders for the company to pay three others.

The remaining four cases are currently undergoing mediation or awaiting ECT decisions.

Wage delays reportedly began as far back as Dec 2024, with several instances of late or completely unpaid salaries.

Authorities stressed that employers are legally required to pay both salaries and CPF contributions on time, and employees facing payment issues should approach TADM to help provide mediation or escalate the case to the ECT for legal resolution.

Jollibean’s new owners promise resolution by end-July

According to reports, Jollibean Foods director Shahrul Nazrin Mohd Dahlan said the company now has new ownership and is working closely with authorities to clear all outstanding wages by the end of July.

An affected counter staff member told ST on 11 July that her wages for May and June had not been paid, while her Dec 2024 salary was delayed by about three weeks.

The woman, a Chinese national in her late 40s, had to tap into her savings to cover rent and daily expenses, adding that other frontline workers were also affected.

Staff say there was no warning about company’s struggles

The woman added that staff were not informed about the company’s financial troubles and expressed frustration at the lack of transparency.

Employment lawyer Goh Seow Hui warned that workers risk staying in such roles with no assurance of being paid, even after ownership transitions.

She advised affected employees to consider legal claims and look for more secure employment if opportunities are available.

Netizens empathise with Jollibean workers

The story sparked outrage online. One netizen felt that such cases seem to be happening more frequently in Singapore.

Another slammed the company for allegedly prioritising rent over the salaries of “hardworking workers”.

A Facebook user added that it had been more than six months, and the company’s directors should be held accountable for the distress caused.

