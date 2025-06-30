Chinatown hawker stall’s viral ‘boss no pay salary’ sign was written by owner as a joke

Hawker stall closure on 30 June cheekily blamed on unpaid salary

Most businesses keep it simple when notifying customers of a temporary closure.

But one hawker stall in Singapore opted for a more cheeky and unfiltered approach by putting up a handwritten sign that appeared to call out the boss for not paying salaries.

The notice has since gone viral online.

‘Boss No Pay Salary’, reads cheeky hawker stall closure notice

In an Instagram post shared by @sgfollowsall on 29 June, a photo shows the stall’s closure notice featuring a rather candid explanation.

Pasted on the front of the stall’s glass panel, the A4-sized paper carries a bold handwritten message under the header “NOTICE”.

“Closed on 30th June,” it reads.

Reason: Boss No Pay Salary. So I Close Lor!

In smaller handwriting at the bottom, the sign adds “Open On 1st July”, accompanied by hand-drawn smiley faces that add a light-hearted, tongue-in-cheek tone — one that netizens quickly found amusing and relatable.

Netizens entertained by brutally honest message

The brutally honest tone of the notice amused many online, with one user calling the handwriting “cute” and another saying it was the smiley faces that really tickled them.

Some speculated that the sign was a joke put up by the stall owner themselves.

One Instagram commenter even said they were tempted to send the post to their own boss.

Stall identified as pancake outlet at Neil Road

Clues in the photo suggest the stall is Bu Bu Gao Sheng Pancake, located at 120 Neil Road.

The words “Gao Sheng” and the Chinese character for “noodles” (麵) match the signage of the pancake outlet, along with the stall’s distinctive colour scheme.

As it turns out, netizens’ suspicions about the boss being behind the sign were spot on.

Responding to MS News’ queries, the owner of Bu Bu Gao Sheng Pancake confirmed that the notice was intended as a joke and that they had written it themselves.

“I guess I haven’t been paying myself salary recently so that’s why,” they quipped.

