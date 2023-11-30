Jollibee Closing Lucky Plaza Level 6 Unit, B1 & Other S’pore Outlets Still Open

Jollibee Closes Lucky Plaza Level 6 Outlet, Holding Thank You Party

Jollibee is one of the most successful fast food brands in Singapore, with numerous stores popping up around the country.

However, it recently announced that it is closing the outlet on the sixth floor of Lucky Plaza. Its last day of operations is today (30 Nov).

The Filipino chain, most famous for its fried chicken, will still be available at other branches islandwide.

To thank patrons for their support, the closing outlet is holding a special farewell party with a chance to win prizes.

Jollibee Lucky Plaza Level 6 closing on 30 Nov

In 2013, Jollibee opened its first Singapore outlet on Lucky Plaza’s sixth floor and quickly established itself as one of the country’s most popular fast food chains.

Sadly, it seems like that particular store has run its course.

On Thursday (30 Nov), Jollibee announced on Facebook that it would be moving out of that space that very day.

It did not state a reason for the closure.

Those who want a taste of their scrumptious fried chicken can still visit their other stores islandwide.

This includes the one right in Lucky Plaza B1, so regulars don’t even have to switch malls.

Holding thank you party with appearance from Jollibee himself

Furthermore, Jollibee Lucky Plaza L6 is holding a ‘Thank You Party’ in gratitude for patrons’ support.

Available only today, customers who spend at least S$18 can stand a chance to win prizes.

The iconic Jollibee mascot will even make an appearance.

The sudden announcement was foreshadowed by a ‘For Rent’ sign that appeared outside the outlet on 31 Oct.

MS News reached out to Jollibee for a comment about it then, but we received no response.

Either way, it’s definitely sad to see the first Jollibee outlet go.

