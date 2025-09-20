Victim of Joo Chiat murder was allegedly ‘mamasan’, her 2-year-old son was in unit while body decomposed 

Woman found dead in Joo Chiat flat after 4 days, boyfriend suspected of murder had fled Singapore

Police made a gruesome discovery at a condominium along Everitt Road in Joo Chiat on Monday (15 Sept), where they found the decomposed body of a 43-year-old woman inside her home.

The victim, known to acquaintances by her stage name ‘Anna’, was allegedly a nightclub hostess and later ‘mamasan’ at an establishment in Chinatown. She lived with her two-year-old son and two domestic helpers in a ground-floor unit at Lotus @ Joo Chiat.

Her son was reportedly in the home during the four days the body decomposed.

Domestic helpers raised alarm after foul smell in Joo Chiat ground unit

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the woman’s two Myanmar helpers only realised something was amiss when they noticed a strong odour in the unit. This was four days after the alleged killing.

According to neighbours, the helpers usually only entered the bedroom on the deceased’s instruction to clean. They did not know there was anyone in the room the entire time.

When the smell became unbearable, they got help from condo staff to call the police.

The child, believed to be the woman’s son, had been inside the flat during this time. He was unharmed but sent to the hospital for checks and remains under observation.

Suspect allegedly flew to China

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said a 40-year-old man is suspected of killing the victim. Preliminary investigations revealed that the pair knew each other.

However, the man had already left Singapore before officers were alerted to the case, SPF told MS News.

According to SMDN, he allegedly flew to a city in southern China after the incident.

Sources told Chinese media that the woman suffered knife wounds, with a fatal injury to her neck.

Investigators believe the suspect may have been her boyfriend, who was reportedly married with a family of his own. Their relationship was described as complicated, with disputes possibly linked to romance or finances.

Community shocked at discovery

One resident recalled seeing “a large police presence” on Monday (15 Sept) night and only then realised a crime had taken place, SMDN reported.

Meanwhile, the victim’s colleagues at the nightclub said the deceased had not shown up for work for several days.

“She got along well with her co-workers and customers,” a manager told reporters, adding that they were shocked when police informed them of her death.

They said that the boyfriend was a regular customer of the deceased woman, visiting her three or four days a week on average and spending lavishly.

Police confirmed they received a call for assistance at about 9.30pm on Monday (15 Sept). Upon arrival, officers found the woman lying motionless in the unit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

