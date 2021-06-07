Ah Lim Jalan Tua Kong Mee Pok Suspended For 2 Weeks By SFA

Food is practically a national religion in Singapore and there is no shortage of good places to eat at. However, they must also have stringent hygiene standards to operate.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) recently announced that a popular fishball noodles stall in Joo Chiat will close for 2 weeks after racking up too many demerit points.

The stall had failed to ensure that there was no cockroach infestation at their premises on 2 undated occasions.

It was also fined a total of $800.

Ah Lim Jalan Tua Kong Mee Pok closed for 2 weeks

The stall is popular and well-loved for its mee pok tar (dry noodles).

So it will come as a shock to fans that they’re closed until 15 Jun.

The suspension period started on 2 Jun.

According to SFA, the stall at Joo Chiat Place failed to keep its premises free of cockroach infestations.

Accumulating 2 or more demerit points over a 12-month period means the place may be suspended for either 2 or 4 weeks, or even have its license cancelled.

Food handlers will also have to re-attend and pass Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can continue working as food handlers.

Reminder to keep premises clean and hygienic

SFA notes that food operators should observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

Something like a cockroach infestation can be disastrous for customers and the stall.

Although some may find that hygiene standards are inversely proportionate to food quality, we should always strive to keep food and kitchens free of pests and clean.

