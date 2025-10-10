Josephine Teo among Fortune’s most influential women in Asia, DBS CEO Tan Su Shan tops power list

Josephine Teo named among Fortune’s Most Influential Women in Asia for leading Singapore’s digital transformation

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo has been recognised as one of Fortune magazine’s 12 Most Influential Women in Asia, joining a distinguished group of leaders across politics, business, entertainment, and sports.

In the inaugural list released on 6 Oct, Fortune described Ms Teo as the “driving force behind Smart Nation 2.0”, a national initiative committing S$1 billion towards harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) for the public good.

The magazine lauded her leadership in strengthening Singapore’s AI governance and advancing efforts to build an AI-fluent workforce.

Josephine Teo: Overseeing one of the world’s first national AI strategies

Appointed as Minister for Digital Development and Information in 2024, Ms Teo has led Singapore’s efforts to strengthen and update its pioneering AI governance framework — one of the first national strategies of its kind.

Under her leadership, Singapore introduced new standards for generative AI and launched global safety initiatives at the 2025 AI Action Summit in France.

Fortune also noted that Ms Teo has “prioritised building an AI-fluent workforce”, with training programmes placing more than 2,600 professionals in AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity roles.

Before taking on her current role, Ms Teo served as Minister for Manpower from 2018 to 2021, where she implemented a 10-year roadmap to raise retirement and re-employment ages.

She also championed a 30% cumulative wage increase for essential workers and expanded wage support schemes for vulnerable Singaporeans, Fortune added.

From policymaking to pop culture, a diverse list of women

Fortune’s inaugural list celebrates women “who together show the diverse ways that power gets expressed across the Asia-Pacific”.

Among those featured are Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, K-pop group Blackpink, and athletes Naomi Osaka and Eileen Gu.

The magazine noted that these figures exemplify how influence extends “beyond the corporate boardroom”, shaping culture, policy, and sport across the region.

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan tops separate Most Powerful Women in Asia list

In a separate ranking, Fortune released its 2025 Most Powerful Women in Asia list, led by DBS CEO Tan Su Shan, another Singaporean recognised for her impact on regional business leadership.

Appointed as DBS’s chief executive earlier this year, Ms Tan was cited for her measurable influence, reach, and ability to “lead the bank into a new chapter”.

Fortune also highlighted a now-famous anecdote from her career: she once brought a Bloomberg terminal into the hospital while giving birth in 1999, a story that reflects her drive and dedication.

Her recognition, alongside Ms Teo’s, underscores the growing presence of Singaporean women in global leadership, from corporate boardrooms to government ministries.

As Fortune summed up, these women embody how “influence and power” today extend far beyond titles — shaping societies, industries, and futures across Asia.

