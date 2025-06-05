Josephine Teo recreates 2017 wefie with French President Emmanuel Macron during his recent S’pore visit

Josephine Teo & Emmanuel Macron reunite in Singapore during latter’s recent state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron was recently in town for a two-day state visit to commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and France.

During his time here, he delivered the keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue and met with several key leaders, including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong.

On Tuesday (3 June), Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo shared that she had also attended an official lunch hosted by President Tharman for President Macron.

During the event, President Macron expressed interest in Singapore’s efforts to foster a safer online space, and Ms Teo took the opportunity to share the nation’s initiatives in digital safety and governance.

They recreate wefie from nearly 10 years ago

Adding a personal touch to the diplomatic occasion, Ms Teo shared that she and President Macron had recreated a wefie they first took together almost a decade ago.

She posted a collage of the two shots, noting that the original was snapped back in December 2017 at the One Planet Summit in Paris.

The updated version appears to have been taken during the official lunch, as Ms Teo was wearing the same red blouse and two pins.

Though it has been eight years, the pair look almost exactly the same in both photos — however, it is clear that camera quality has come a long way since 2017.

President Macron visits hawker centre with PM Wong

President Macron’s Singapore visit did not just involve formal luncheons and high-level meetings — he also took time to soak in the Lion City’s local culture.

As part of his visit, he toured Lau Pa Sat with PM Wong, where they were seen mingling with stall owners and sampling local fare.

Featured image adapted from Josephine Teo on Facebook.