PM Wong brings French President Emmanuel Macron to Lau Pa Sat, introduces him to hawker culture

PM Wong welcomes French President with visit to Lau Pa Sat

On the first day of his two-day visit to Singapore on Thursday (29 May), French President Emmanuel Macron was welcomed by Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong with a visit to Lau Pa Sat.

The two leaders arrived at the bustling food centre shortly after 9pm, accompanied by their respective wives, Brigitte Macron and Loo Tze Lui.

Their presence drew large crowds, with many passers-by stopping to snap photos and record videos of the scene.

Amid the buzz, both President Macron and PM Wong took time to chat with patrons and pose for photos.

French President tries local dishes & strolls along Singapore River

President Macron also took the opportunity to sample some local dishes, which he described as “very good”.

In his TikTok caption, PM Wong shared that they “had a wide-ranging and fruitful discussion on global and regional developments” over dinner.

Afterwards, the two leaders were seen taking a leisurely walk along the Singapore River and crossing the iconic Clarke Quay bridge.

State banquet to be held in honour of French President & his wife

According to CNA, a welcome ceremony for President Macron will take place at Parliament House today (30 May), where he is scheduled to meet Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

In honour of President Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, a state banquet will also be held.

Later in the day, he will reunite with PM Wong to witness the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MOUs).

These agreements cover cooperation in key areas such as defence and security, legal affairs, artificial intelligence, transport, and more.

President Macron is also expected to deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier forum on regional security and defence.

Featured image adapted from @lawrencewongst on TikTok.