DJ Joshua Simon Meets Schoolmate Working As SMRT Bus Captain In Bukit Panjang

While it’s common for many of us to lose touch with our schoolmates after graduating, it can be heartwarming to reunite with them and find out how much they’ve grown since.

Recently, radio DJ Joshua Simon was onboard an SMRT bus when he witnessed the driver helping an old man cross the road.

As he went ahead to commend the driver, Joshua realised that the kind Samaritan was, in fact, his secondary school friend.

Joshua then took to Facebook to share the coincidental encounter and reminisce about the good times during their younger days.

SMRT bus captain helps old man cross road at Bukit Panjang

On Wednesday (15 Dec), Kiss 92FM DJ Joshua Simon shared on Facebook a recent encounter he had while travelling on an SMRT bus.

Going by the pictures, the encounter appears to have taken place near Block 613 Bukit Panjang Ring Road. It’s also highly likely that Joshua was on service number 922 or 971 bus.

An old man had boarded the wrong bus and panicked over the situation.

Seeing the passenger in an anxious state, the driver brought the bus to a halt and proceeded to help him cross the road.

Wanting to speak to the kind driver, Joshua proceeded to the front of the bus.

Joshua Simon realises bus captain is his secondary school friend

To his surprise, the driver in question was his secondary school friend, whom he shared many fond memories with.

From studying to playing Diablo, and even getting bullied together, it’s clear that the pair spent some pretty memorable time with each other during their schooling years.

For Joshua, it was incredible seeing the person with whom he had spent much of his childhood turn into someone who exhibited such values.

Joshua ends the post by paying homage to Greenridge Secondary School, presumably their alma mater, saying they’ve succeeded in grooming “quality students”.

Safe to say, the school has lived up to their mission of “shaping characters“.

An unexpected but pleasant encounter

It must’ve been a delightful surprise for Joshua to see his childhood friend grow up to be such a kind and compassionate person.

We hope the encounter is the start of them rekindling their friendship and that they will catch up over a nice meal soon.

