Friendly SMRT Bus Captain Of Service 920 Greets Every Passenger Like A Friend

Despite continuing to work on the frontline amid stricter Covid-19 measures, our bus captains still go out of their way to serve their passengers.

A netizen named Ms Mohan recently experienced first-hand how a bus service 920 driver went the extra mile to make his passengers’ day.

Touched by the bus captain’s kind gestures, she shared on Facebook how he was thoughtful towards seniors and greets every passenger like a friend.



SMRT bus driver slows down for passengers

One day, Ms Mohan was running towards a bus stop in Bukit Panjang to catch a service number 920 bus.

Ms Mohan thought she was going to miss the bus when she suddenly heard the vehicle’s horn — the kind captain way of telling her that there was no need to rush.

Later on, when an elderly couple got on board, the bus captain apparently waited for them to be seated before driving off.

However, when informed by the couple who’s getting off soon that they didn’t need a seat, he said, “I’ll drive slowly you both hold carefully ok”.

As sweet as the captain’s thoughtfulness already is, that’s not all yet.

SMRT bus driver greets every passenger like a friend

According to Ms Mohan, the friendly driver seems to know everyone who gets on board his bus.

He even says hello to all his passengers, and attempts to befriend all of them.

As such, she is deeply moved by the kind captain and thinks that he exemplifies a great service ambassador.

She also hopes that SMRT can convey her compliments to the bus captain for making his passengers’ day.

Kudos to the friendly & thoughtful captain

Thanks to bus captains like him, passengers get to have a safer and more enjoyable bus ride.

Kind gestures like his are especially important during the uncertain times we’re in, lifting everyone’s spirits so we stand a better chance of bringing the virus under control.

