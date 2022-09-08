Uniqlo Opening At Junction 8 By End-2022, Among 3 Major Brands Coming To Bishan

Uniqlo Among Major Brands Like Shake Shack & Prism+ Opening At Junction 8 In Bishan

Residents of Bishan and folks who frequent the vicinity may be familiar with Junction 8, a mall that has been around for nearly 30 years.

After undergoing an expansion and some renovations over the years, the shopping centre is now set to welcome more exciting additions with major global and homegrown brands like Uniqlo, Shake Shack and Prism+ opening new outlets there.

The store openings will be part of an effort by CapitaLand Singapore to refresh Junction 8 for customers and enhance their shopping experience.

Uniqlo among 3 major brands opening outlets at Junction 8

In a press release on 7 Sep, a CapitaLand spokesperson shared that Junction 8 will be inviting outlets from global brands onto its premises.

Among them is the popular clothing store Uniqlo, which store will span 700 square metres on the second floor of the mall.

There, customers can enjoy “click and collect” services. All they have to do is place orders online with no minimum spend and collect their purchases in-store at no additional fee.

Should any piece of clothing not fit them well, customers can also take advantage of Uniqlo’s alteration services, available for select bottoms. They may choose either a normal stitch or a blind stitch as their preferred alteration technique.

Shake Shack and Prism+ also opening at Bishan mall

Meanwhile, renowned burger chain Shake Shack will open its ninth outlet at the mall in October. The standalone store will be a duplex establishment, so you can imagine just how big the fast food joint will be.

Known for its Angus beef burgers and crinkle-cut fries, shoppers and Bishan residents alike will have more dining options come next month.

Commuters who take the North-South or Circle Line can even consider making a stop at Bishan for some burgers and fries after a long day at work.

Apart from major global brands, Junction 8 is also welcoming Prism+, Singapore’s very own TV and monitor brand that has made quite a name for itself, especially during the pandemic when many of us were on WFH arrangements.

With the new stores at Junction 8, Bishan residents need not go far to enjoy some retail therapy be it for their stomachs or homes.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from bluesparc.