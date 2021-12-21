2 Men Put Out Jurong Condo Fire On 18 Dec

Oftentimes, fires break out in residential premises due to negligence.

That was what happened at a Jurong East condominium on 18 Dec, when an unattended candle led to a fire at one of the units.

2 men dressed in shorts and slippers, however, tended to the fire before Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers arrived on the scene. They were believed to be security personnel from the premises.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that 1 person was taken to the hospital for burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

Fire at Jurong condo caused by unattended candle

According to CNA, SCDF was alerted to a fire at 6 Gateway Drive, the address of the J Gateway condominium.

Upon arriving on the scene, however, the fire was already extinguished by security personnel using a hose reel.

The contents of the room on the 9th floor of the condominium were thoroughly burnt, leaving much of the room covered in soot.

Through preliminary investigations, SCDF found that a dropped light from an unattended lit candle was the cause of the fire.

2 men in slippers & shorts put out fire before SCDF arrival

On 20 Dec, footage was uploaded on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page, showing 2 men allegedly putting out the fire before SCDF’s officers’ arrival on the scene.

While one of them focused on filming the events, another man, dressed in slippers and shorts doused water at the fire with a hose reel.

Initially, the man with the hose reel shot in the direction of the fire from a considerable distance away.

The video then cuts to a man pointing the hose reel to the source of the flames up close.

He appears to be shirking away from the source but was seemingly successful with extinguishing the flame.

Kudos to the 2 men for proactive firefighting efforts

The SCDF would be the first to advise anyone to abandon hopes of extinguishing any flames in favour of protecting their own safety.

Nonetheless, kudos to the men for reacting to the fire quickly and proactively attempting to extinguish the flames, even though they are under-equipped for the task.

