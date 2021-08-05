Jurong FairPrice Has Durians From $1.99 On While Stocks Last Basis

Durian season is the time when Singaporeans get to enjoy top quality fruits at affordable prices. However, even when prices are relatively low during this period, there are still lobangs to be found.

While easties living in Marine Parade got to enjoy durians from just $1.99 earlier in July, it seems westies now have the opportunity to do so too.

On Wednesday (4 Aug), NTUC FairPrice shared that durians are available from just $1.99 at one of its Jurong East outlets.

Source

The deal is only available on a while stocks last basis, so jio your fam down fast if you do not want to end up disappointed.

Jurong East FairPrice has durians from $1.99

Jurong residents who wish to satisfy their durian cravings would surely love the current deal at this FairPrice outlet. For an undisclosed period, customers can enjoy the thorny delicacy from Malaysia starting from $1.99.

Source

If you’re running out of durians in the fridge, perhaps now’s the best time to stock up without breaking the bank.

Source

However, these sumptuous delights are only available on a while stocks last basis, so better head down quickly to avoid disappointment.

Source

2-minute walk from Jurong East Station

The outlet in question is just a short 2-minute walk from Jurong East MRT Station. Here are the deets:

FairPrice Jurong Gateway Road

Address: Blk 135 Jurong Gateway Rd, #01-337, Singapore 600135

Opening Hours: 24 hours daily

Contact number: +65 6560 8547

Website: NTUC Fairprice

Hoping for more sales closer to home

The irresistible deals can easily trigger anyone to grab their wallets. Perhaps if we’re lucky enough, we’ll see similar offers in other FairPrice outlets closer to home.

They say you can never have too much of a good thing, but we’re hoping durians are an exception.

Know anyone who stays near the FairPrice outlet? Let them know about the deal so they don’t miss out.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.