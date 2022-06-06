Jurong Hawker’s Earnings In Cash Register Get Stolen, He Regrets Leaving Them There Overnight

Man With Helmet Breaks Into Jurong Hawker’s Stall & Steals From Cash Register

Losing most or all of your hard-earned savings in a burglary in a matter of a few hours is a hard pill for anyone to swallow.

Unfortunately, this happened to a pao fan hawker in Singapore recently.

The man had kept his earnings of the day in his cash register. But the hard-earned money was lost when someone broke into his stall at night and stole everything.

Netizens have since expressed their sympathies and urged him to make a police report. Some have urged him to be more careful with where he saves his cash in future.

Hawker has his money stolen from cash register

On Saturday (4 Jun), a pao fan hawker based in Jurong, known as @jtsweee on TikTok, posted CCTV footage of a burglary that had occurred at his stall.

The incident had apparently happened in the middle of the night. The OP said it was a heartbreaking experience, adding that he had lost 12 hours’ worth of hard work in less than five minutes.

In the video, a man wearing a motorcycle helmet enters the shop. He then carefully sets aside each object placed on top of the cash register.

The footage ends with the man emptying the contents of the cash register tray into his bag.

Netizens urge hawker stall owners to be more careful

The video has quickly gained attention from netizens, many of whom urged the OP to file a police report.

Sharp-eyed TikTok users also noted that the burglar did not use gloves while carrying out the theft.

By using fingerprints left behind at the crime scene, authorities would be able to find him.

However, other users commented that the hawker stall owner should have taken more care with his cash.

Leaving his earnings inside the cash register tray allowed the burglar to access it with his tools easily.

The OP acknowledged this, saying it was a “lesson learned”.

Hope hawker gets the justice he deserves

It is devastating to witness your hard-earned cash being taken away from you in a flash.

Hopefully, the hawker stall owner will file a police report and recover at least some of his savings.

Moving forward, we urge everyone managing small businesses to take more care when locking up their shops at the end of the day.

Always be vigilant and err on the side of caution.

Featured image adapted from @jtsweee on TikTok.