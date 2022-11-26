Jurong Play Grounds Houses A Carnival, Huge Dog Water Park & Kids’ Heated Pools

Jurong Play Grounds Has A Weekend Carnival & Dog Water Park

Westies may not have the expansive parks and seaside amenities that the East boasts, but we may have something that comes very close.

Jurong Play Grounds is the newest and largest lifestyle, family-friendly precinct just a 15-minute walk away from Jurong East MRT.

Here, families can bring their family and pets to the 355,000 square feet space full of large-space retail and activity concepts for families.

These include the country’s largest dog water park, a Padel tennis facility, a weekend carnival and a plant nursery wholesaler.

Asia’s largest dog water park has indoor & outdoor pools

Families in the West looking to fill a weekend don’t have to look any further than Jurong Play Grounds.

Spanning the space of approximately 5.6 football fields, this all-in-one retail cum lifestyle space has everything you need to spend hours of fun with your loved ones.

Firstly, paw parents who can’t bear to leave their furbabies behind would be glad to learn that Wag and Wild has set up Asia’s largest dog water park here.

With both indoor and outdoor spaces, pets and their families can get a healthy dose of sun and fun or splash around in the shade at the 19,000 square feet compound.

Once your dogs have had some fun in the water, you can head to Urban Paws for some aftercare.

Pampered pooches will be in the expert care of the many technicians here. As a holistic pet care facility, they also offer daycare, staycation and grooming services.

Kids can learn to swim in heated pools at Happy Fish Swim School

Pups aren’t the only whos who can enjoy water activities. Parents who want to kickstart their kid’s swimming journey can do so at Happy Fish Swim School.

As one of Singapore’s leading swim schools, this hub will feature an indoor, outdoor, and heated pool.

The pools are also larger so that coaches can provide a more extensive and immersive swimming experience for your children.

Weekend carnival courtesy of Uncle Ringo

It’s not just all water-based activities. After all, not everyone is ready to go for a dip, even if the weather calls for it.

Those with a competitive streak would be glad to know that Uncle Ringo will be making regular appearances at the venue.

Bringing the carnival experience to the heartlands, Uncle Ringo’s carnival will run every weekend, from Fridays to Sundays, from 5.30pm to 10.30pm.

There will also be a specially designed Jurassic enclosure, with hyper-realistic animatronic dinosaurs for those young and aspiring archaeologists.

Bring your family for an adventure in the West

Before visiting, parents can get a preview of the rest of Jurong Play Grounds’ unique offerings, including the weekend market and plant nursery, at the website here.

Once you’ve fixed a date to go there, here’s the address so you can plan your journey:



Jurong Play Grounds

Address: 2 Jurong Gateway Road

Nearest MRT: Jurong East Station

Social Media: Facebook & Instagram

Parking around the premises will run you S$0.70 an hour if you’re zooming in from the other side of the country.

The space will be hosting its official opening event next weekend, on 3 and 4 Dec 2022. Featuring food trucks, entertainment and music performances as well as the Uncle Ringo carnival, it’s guaranteed to be a memorable experience for anyone who visits. You can find out more about the vendors and event line-ups via their page here.

Something different in the West

With Jurong slowly transforming itself into the hub of the West, it was only a matter of time before we had something different to complement the public spaces in the vicinity.

Now with this new lifestyle location, residents in the West won’t have to travel far for a thrilling time with loved ones.

