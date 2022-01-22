Part Of Round Island Route Opens To Public On 22 Jan

Ever since the pandemic landed, going on long treks has become a trend in Singapore. After all, it’s one way to experience new sights and sounds without jetting overseas.

Folks who’ve explored all possible trekking routes will be glad to know that part of the new Round Island Route (RIR) has opened.

This new 75km length of park connectors stretches from Seletar all the way to Labrador Park.

Anticipating the hype surrounding the opening, NParks advises the public to take their time to visit and pick an off-peak period to avoid crowds.

Round Island Route has new bridges, boardwalks & pit stops

Like many trekking routes, Phase One of the RIR promises lots of greens. NParks shared in a Facebook post on Saturday (22 Jan) that 5,100 trees and shrubs line the entire route.

There will also be numerous pit-stops in the form of shelters that can offer you some respite from the heat.

But don’t get too comfortable now as there’s plenty to explore and see on the RIR. Each section across the route will include a picture-worthy feature to gawk at.

Bridges with scenic views, otter homes to spy on, and charming boardwalks alongside seaside views are just some of the things one can expect.

Round Island Route connects 5 different parks

According to the NParks website, this first phase of the RIR will cut across 5 parks, namely:

Rowers’ Bay

Sengkang Riverside Park

Pasir Ris Park

Changi Beach Park

East Coast Park

Here’s a map of the RIR for you to plan your trip. Once the next phase is complete, NParks expects the 150km RIR to be the longest connecting path around the island.

Do observe the right etiquette on the shared path as all bicycles & Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) are allowed on the track with the cyclist logos.

Westies can get acquainted with another side of Singapore

Those longing for a trip to remember can have a go at this amazingly long route.

As it primarily covers the East side of the country for now, Westies can make this an opportunity to discover a part of the country they’re not too acquainted with.

