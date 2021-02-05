Drink Stall At Taman Jurong Sells Cheap Kopi, Teh And Milo

For many Singaporeans, a hot cup of kopi is a must-have to start the day.

Source

And when it comes to kopi, nothing comes close to the ones our kopitiam uncles and aunties brew. However, while the drinks at our hawkers might not seem pricey, they do add up over time.

That’s perhaps why a hawker stall at Taman Jurong is so popular– they have kopi, teh and Milo, all under $1 — even the iced ones too.

Source

Plus, they make great, flavourful coffee, which explains the long queues that form every day at their stall.

Jurong drink stall sells kopi peng at $0.80

Back in the 80s, a cup of kopi would cost less than a dollar — or at least that’s what our grandparents claim. But these days, it’s hard to find drinks at that price.

In spite of inflation, Nam Hong Coffee Stall at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre still serves our favourite drinks at such affordable prices.

Source

At the stall, a cup of kopi peng costs just $0.80 — almost half the price of that seen in other kopitiams.

Source

The prices of their teh and Milo, are all below $1 as well.

According to a netizen, even their canned drinks are sold at a dollar — talk about a bargain!

Kopi served in big cups

Nam Hong Coffee Stall is not only known for being budget-friendly but also for serving pretty flavorful drinks too.

Netizens sang praises of the drinks from the stall, especially their kopi which is apparently “smooth and fragrant”.

Source

According to this Facebook user, the stall is pretty generous when it comes to their serving sizes too.

Source

The stall owners certainly do not scrimp on quantity and quality despite the prices of the drinks.

Source

Whether you’re ordering a nice warm cup of kopi or a refreshing cup of teh peng, they all come in generous servings.

Source

Long queues up to 20min

Given the attractive prices, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the stall sees long queues every day.

Source

Sometimes, customers can even be waiting in line for up to 20 minutes.

Source

A hidden gem for kopi lovers

Cheap and good kopi is certainly hard to find these days, so if you wish to show your support for Nam Hong Coffee Stall, here’s how to get there:

Nam Hong Coffee Stall

Address: 3 Yung Sheng Road, Taman Jurong Market #02-88, Singapore 618499

Opening hours: 6am-8pm (Mon-Sat), half days on Sundays

Nearest MRT: Lakeside

Featured image adapted from HungryGoWhere and Google Maps.