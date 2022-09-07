Justin Bieber Postpones World Tour Due To Facial Paralysis, S’pore Concert Will Proceed As Scheduled

Justin Bieber Postpones Justice World Tour, Takes Break To Rest & Get Better

UPDATE (2.02pm): The promoters for Bieber’s concert in Singapore, Unusual Entertainment Pte Ltd, have announced via Instagram that the event will proceed as scheduled on 25 Oct.

–

In June, Justin Bieber revealed his struggle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, an ailment resulting in facial paralysis.

As a result, he postponed several concert dates for his ‘Justice’ world tour. Despite resuming it, the singer has announced that he will now take an indefinite break.

He will use the time off to focus on his mental and physical health. The global pop sensation also thanked his fans for their support, assuring them of his recovery.

Justin Bieber takes a break from world tour

Bieber posted the update via his Instagram account on Wednesday (7 Sep), stating that he will stop his ‘Justice’ world tour due to his ongoing battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Previously, he could not complete the North American leg of the tour. After consulting with his doctors, family, and team, Bieber persevered and continued performing in Europe.

He completed six live shows but said it took a “real toll” on him. He realised this and gave everything into his performance at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil on 5 Sep.

After the performance, his exhaustion overwhelmed him, causing him to acknowledge the severity of his health issues.

I realised I need to make my health the priority right now.

As such, he will prioritise his recovery during his break. “I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better,” he explained.

He expressed his gratitude to his fans, thanking them for their support and prayers. “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world,” he said.

Slated to perform in Singapore on 25 Oct

Bieber’s ‘Justice’ world tour has suffered a series of setbacks, experiencing delays twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It eventually launched in March, earlier this year. The singer is performing in Singapore’s National Stadium on 25 Oct.

Additionally, he is also slated to bring his tour to Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and several cities in Japan. According to Unusual Entertainment Pte Ltd, the Asian concerts will proceed as scheduled.

Back on 11 Jun, the singer first announced his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which resulted in the paralysis of the left side of his face.

A rare neurological disorder that occurs when a virus attacks the facial nerves and ears, symptoms may include ear pain, tinnitus, vertigo, and difficulty blinking in one eye.

Featured image adapted from gshow.