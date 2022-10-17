14-Year-Old & Man Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Katong Shopping Centre Shop With Gun-Shaped Lighter

14-Year-Old Involved In Robbery At Katong Shopping Centre On 14 Oct

On Friday (14 Oct), two people were involved for their suspected involvement in a robbery of a retail unit at Katong Shopping Centre.

The 14-year-old boy and 36-year-old man reportedly used a gun-shaped lighter to threaten the victim and restrain him.

Police have since arrested the suspects, and investigations are ongoing.

Men rob retail unit using gun-shaped lighter

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), police were alerted to the incident at about 9.55pm.

The teenager and the man allegedly entered a retail unit in Katong Shopping Centre and restrained a male victim after threatening him with a gun-shaped lighter.

After the victim shouted for help, the suspects fled the scene with S$900 from the shop but left behind the lighter.

There were no injuries reported, and the pair were arrested within 24 hours. The police managed to recover cash from them.

Involved in another robbery at Sims Place

Less than three hours after the alleged theft at Katong Shopping Centre, investigations revealed they were also involved in another robbery.

The second incident took place at a residential area at Sims Place on Saturday (15 Oct) around 12.30am.

The victim was a 40-year-old woman who reportedly lost two watches, a necklace and a bag.

Subsequently, a 31-year-old woman in connection to the case was arrested for dishonestly receiving stolen property. Officers recovered and seized a necklace from her.

The teenager and the man were charged in court on Monday, and police investigations are ongoing.

