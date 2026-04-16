BG Tampines Rovers part ways with head coach after 12 days due to ‘family reasons’, netizens express disappointment

BG Tampines Rovers coach Katsuhito Kinoshi steps down after 12 days, marks fifth coaching change this season

BG Tampines Rovers will see its fifth coaching change of the season as Katsuhito Kinoshi steps down as head coach due to “family reasons”.

In a statement on Wednesday (15 April), the club mentioned that Kinoshi will be leaving the position with immediate effect.

He was appointed to the role of head coach just 13 days ago.

In the meantime, Kinoshi will be replaced by interim Head Coach William Phang, a longstanding goalkeeping coach at the club.

Club initially excited over appointment

Kinoshi, an ex-Serbia assistant national coach, was officially appointed on 3 April.

Then, the club expressed its satisfaction with the appointment, saying it was “excited to begin this new chapter” under Kinoshi’s leadership.

In an interview with the club, Kinoshi also expressed that it was an “honour” to be the head coach of BG Tampines Rovers.

Stint marred by controversy prior to official appointment

Prior to his appointment, Kinoshi had been embroiled in controversy over his involvement in the club.

He was spotted in the dugout, appearing to give instructions to then-interim head coach Robert Eziakor during a league game against Tanjong Pagar United.

However, at the time of the match, he had not been officially announced and was not part of the club’s registered delegation.

This was deemed a violation by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

The Stags later claimed that Kinoshi had been keen to familiarise himself with the team in the weeks leading up to his appointment and was granted access accordingly.

Regardless, both teams were later fined S$2,000 by the FAS.

According to the Straits Times (ST), the Ministry of Manpower is also currently investigating Kinoshi for allegedly working without a valid work pass.

Lacklustre results

In Kinoshi’s first game in charge, the Stags lost 3-2 to Albirex Niigata. This was their first defeat of the SPL season.

BG Tampines Rovers then fought back from 2-3 down to win 4-3 in an Eastern derby against Geylang on 11 April.

However, fans appeared less than impressed, with sections of supporters at both games shouting and cursing at Kinoshi and the players, ST reported.

Leaves club due to ‘family reasons’

On 15 April, the Stags announced Kinoshi’s sudden departure.

The club did not mention if the current MOM investigations into Kinoshi had affected the decision.

William Phang, a goalkeeping coach at the club since 2017, will take on the role on an interim basis.

Phang said that he was “excited and honoured to lead the team” for their last six matches, and hoped to “guide the team” in its title race with table-toppers Lion City Sailors.

In a separate statement, club Chairman Shungo Sakamoto stated that they believed Phang was the “best candidate in the meantime”, given his understanding of the club’s tactics and core philosophy.

They also confirmed that the appointment was in line with regulations and criteria across various competitions.

“We look to stay united and forge ahead for the remainder of the SPL season”, the statement read.

Netizens and community members express disappointment

Many in the local footballing scene have expressed disappointment in Sakamoto’s handling of the club following the announcement.

Fellow SPL club Albirex Niigata’s chairman Daisuke Korenaga weighed in on the situation via an Instagram Stories post, saying: “Respect Singapore football. A club is not a toy.”

Meanwhile, Akbar Nawas, who was the first of Tampines’ coaches this season, simply reposted a post of his Community Shield win with the club at the start of a season, accompanied by two emojis.

Akbar was dismissed after three games, despite the club being unbeaten.

The Community Shield win was Tampines Rovers’ first trophy since 2020.

Meanwhile, netizens also voiced their disappointment with the club’s constant change of coaches.

Others claimed that the club had turned into a “joke”.

Tampines Rovers will take on Balestier Khalsa in their next league game on April 17.

They remain eight points behind table toppers Lion City Sailors, albeit with a game in hand.

Also read: Tampines Rovers fined S$2K after unauthorised individual enters official area, he’s revealed as new head coach

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Featured image adapted from BG Tampines Rovers Football Club on Facebook and @daisuke_korenaga on Instagram