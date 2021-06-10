45-Year-Old Kembangan Noodle Stall Thanks Customers’ Support After Online Plea

Most eateries have suffered during Phase 2 Heightened Alert, especially those helmed by our elderly hawkers.

But thankfully, the combined power of kind-hearted netizens and social media has helped boost their business.

That’s the case for a humble noodle stall in Kembangan which saw business improve after the owner’s son made an online appeal.

Touched by everyone who came down to support, Zheng Xiong – the stallholder’s son – took to Facebook to express his gratitude.

Son calls for support for Kembangan noodle stall

On 27 May, Zheng Xiong shared his father’s – Mr Poh – plight in the Can Eat! Hawker Food Facebook group.

Since 1976, Boon Kee Kway Teow Noodle has apparently been making its signature chilli and laksa paste from scratch.

Having kept the price low at $3 over the decades, Mr Poh’s noodle shop has been the go-to place for many in the neighbourhood.

However, the stall, located amongst secluded estates, has experienced a significantly reduced footfall following recent dine-in restrictions.

As such, Zheng Xiong resorted to social media to rally support for his father’s beloved stall.

Kembangan noodle stall thanks everyone

Heeding Zheng Xiong’s plea on Facebook, it seems many kindhearted netizens have gone down to render their support.

In a recent post dated Thursday (10 Jun), Zheng Xiong exclaims that his dad experienced the “power of social media” for the first time.

Mr Poh was touched by all who showed up to support his business and the family hopes to see everyone in person when dining-in is allowed again on 21 Jun.

A heartening turn of events

Even though the past month has been difficult for many, it’s heartening to see our kampong spirit alive and well amid trying times.

If you’d like to pay the stall a visit, it’s been at Tong Bee Coffee Shop since 1976. Here’s how to get there:



Boon Kee Kway Teow Noodle

Address: 92 Jalan Senang, Singapore 418464

Opening hours: 6.30am-2.30 (Mon-Sat)

Nearest MRT: Kembangan Station

We hope the support for our hawkers can continue so as to ensure our unique national heritage survives the pandemic.

