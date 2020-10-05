Kenzo Founder Kenzo Takada Passes Away In Paris From Covid-19

Kenzo Takada’s name is an illustrious one in the fashion industry. He was often hailed as a legendary designer behind global fashion house called Kenzo.



Sadly, the iconic Japanese designer has passed away due to Covid-19 in Paris on Monday (5 Oct). He was 81.

Kenzo founder passed away from Covid-19 in Paris

Mr Takada passed away in the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, just west of Paris, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA). It is a suburb filled with residential estates, corporations, and foreign embassies.

It is not known when he had contracted the coronavirus.

In a statement by Kenzo, the label reported on Monday (5 Oct) just after midnight that their founder has passed on.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to their ‘master’, the house described him as an “emblematic personality infusing creativity and colour into the world”.

According to BBC News, a spokesperson attributed “nearly 8,000 designs” to his name, and remembered the Japanese designer as someone who “never stopped celebrating fashion and the art of living”.

Today, his optimism, zest for life and generosity continue to be pillars of our Maison. He will be greatly missed and always remembered.

Travelled to Paris by boat in 1965, launched Kenzo in 1970s

Born near the city of Osaka in 1939, Mr Takada first moved to Paris in 1965, according to BBC News. He travelled there by boat, and launched his global fashion house in the 1970s.

The first men’s line was subsequently created in 1983, followed by the more affordable sportswear lines — Kenzo Jeans and Kenzo Jungle.

He was well-known as the first Japanese designer to rise to fame in the Paris fashion scene.

In 1993, Mr Takada sold his label to the French luxury goods powerhouse LVMH based in Paris.

Fans pay tribute to iconic clothes & designs

Mr Takada’s demise saw an outpouring of condolences and tributes on social media.

One commended the quality of a suit he bought years ago, lauding it as both “classic and comfortable”.

Another stressed the legacy that Mr Takada will leave behind, especially the eponymous logo of a fearsome and powerful tiger.

Another shared a heartwarming anecdote where she walked into a Kenzo outlet with her mother, and the vibrancy and life immediately hit her.

She added that her mother could not really afford the clothes, yet splurged on his designs, thus paying high compliments to his clothes.

His tiger emblems will live on forever

Back home in Singapore, Kenzo’s first flagship store opened in 2014 at Marina Bay Sands. Fashion savvy residents are perhaps, most familiar with these one-of-a-kind tiger emblems that scream fierceness and tenacity.

The man may be gone, but his work – and tiger emblems – will live on forever.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Kenzo Takada’s family and friends.

