KFC Fries Make Sneaky Return To S’pore Menu, Wedges Now Gone

Fries Return To KFC Singapore Menu After Two Months Out

Before we began facing problems like rising fuel costs, a potato shortage affected many countries worldwide, including Singapore.

For slightly over two months, fries weren’t available at KFC outlets across the island, interestingly replaced by wedges instead.

But recently, it seems like the classic potato dish has made a silent comeback.

With this return, we now have to bid farewell to its replacement, the potato wedges, which some customers may have grown accustomed to.

This will mark the second comeback in over half a year as the fries had gone on hiatus in Feb and Apr before.

Fries & cheese fries return to KFC Singapore menu

Our latest check on the KFC Singapore menu shows that fries are well and truly back, as of today (9 Jul).

By extension, that also means that the much-loved cheese fries have likewise returned.

While this news will come as a delight for those pining for the gooey combination, others who may have grown fond of the wedges may want to look away now.

Scanning through the menu and clicking every possible link on the KFC website has led us to conclude that the potato wedges are gone for good.

Fans of the wedges will have to wait and see if they’ll ever come back in any capacity.

To ease the worries of both factions of potato fandom, MS News has contacted KFC Singapore for comment on the matter and will update the article accordingly.

Global potato shortage meant fries had to take ‘leave’

Back in Apr, news of fries being taken off KFC Singapore menus went viral.

The fast food chain had said that the fries would be on “annual leave” and taking the time to “find themselves”.

Presumably, they meant that global potato supplies had taken a hit and they were waiting for the next bountiful harvest.

Gro Intelligence reported that a big drop in production for one of the world’s major potato suppliers, the United States (US), contributed to a global shortage and disruptions in supply chains.

Perhaps the fries making a comeback now could be an indication that the situation is improving.

RIP wedges, for now

We all know that one person who swears by KFC’s cheese fries, so if this news doesn’t make them jump for joy, we’re not sure what will.

As for the wedges that held the fort in the fries’ absence, perhaps they’ll be dearly missed by some of us.

Who knows, maybe one day KFC can afford to have both potato varieties on their menu to appease everyone.

But more importantly, we hope there won’t be any more crises that could affect the food we consume.

Featured image adapted from abillion and @food_insg on Instagram.

