KFC S’pore Temporarily Replaces Fries With Wedges, Available In Original & Cheesy Flavours

KFC Singapore Welcomes Wedges In Replacement Of Their Fries

Those who love fast food are not likely to make an order without a packet of fries.

That being said, fans of KFC might feel a tad disappointed after the chain announced its temporary removal of their popular fries.

The fast-food chain’s beloved fries will now be replaced by potato wedges instead, with three different flavours to choose from.

KFC fries are “away on annual leave”

In a Facebook post on Thursday (28 Apr), KFC bade a temporary farewell to their French fries in what looked like an illustrated email.

The chain joked that its fries will be away on “annual leave” to “find themselves”.

While we’re uh, not too sure what that meant, the fast-food chain assured customers that the crispy snack will be back soon. They also took the opportunity to welcome their new replacement.

Fries replaced with potato wedges for now

Perhaps well aware of its fans’ disappointment, KFC said they have replaced its fries with a similar alternative during this period — potato wedges.

Introducing the wedges as a “freelancer”, the chain asked customers to try them out when they have “mealtime cravings” or if they’re feeling “extra snacky”.

The wedges, which apparently love “meditation and trying out the latest fashion”, are available in three different flavours — original, cheese, and cheddar cheese.

The original-flavoured wedges cost S$4.35 while the other two flavours are priced at S$5.75 each.

The cheese flavour will be available for a limited time.

Give KFC’s wedges a try

While this means that we won’t be having KFC fries for a while, we hope that fast food lovers will be amused by the restaurant’s fun announcement.

We hope that the fries will “find themselves” back on the menu soon so we can all savour the thin and crispy fries once again.

In the meantime, we might want to give our support to the wedges who will be standing in as replacement for the time being.

Featured image adapted from Eatbook & KFC Singapore on Facebook.