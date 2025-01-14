KFC x Mofusand keychains retailing for S$12.95 resold for up to S$50 on Carousell

KFC x Mofusand keychains resold for up to S$50 on Carousell by scalpers

Fast food chain KFC’s latest collaboration with Mofusand (KFC x Mofusand), the beloved Japanese cat illustration series, hasn’t just sparked a frenzy among collectors, but also among scalpers as well.

Shortly after the release, keychains from the collection were listed on Carousell for up to S$50.

The keychains originally cost S$12.95 with the purchase of certain meals.

KFC x Mofusand merchandise resold on Carousell shortly after release

The limited-edition Mofusand cat keychains, available with the purchase of a Cereal Chicken or Cereal Chicken Burger box, have been spotted on Carousell for up to four times their original price.

A search by MS News for “kfc mofusand” revealed more than 70 listings.

Sticker packs, given to customers who spend at least S$12 during breakfast hours, were also listed on the platform.

Similarly, the red packets, which are complimentary with any purchase of Cereal Chicken or Cereal Chicken Burger bundles, were also listed for up to S$12.

Netizens express disappointment on social media

Likely in anticipation of the popular demand, KFC had put in place a queue ticket system before the launch on Monday (13 Jan).

However, many customers still took to KFC’s Facebook page to voice their disappointment and displeasure.

One netizen lamented the lack of stocks for the campaign.

Another complained about KFC staff from a particular outlet who wasn’t familiar with the mechanics of the promo.

This commentator also highlighted the issue of scalpers reselling KFC’s popular merchandise on Carousell.

On 5 Feb, KFC will release a limited edition eight-inch Mofusand plushie for S$19.95 with any purchase of a Cereal Chicken or Cereal Chicken Burger, at selected stores.

Sales of the exclusive merchandise will end on 18 Feb.

Featured image adapted from KFC & Carousell.