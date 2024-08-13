McDonald’s S’pore French fries pouches sell out in minutes, listings appear on Carousell

McDonald’s French fries pouches sell out within minutes of launch on 13 Aug

Singaporeans hoping to cop McDonald’s French Fries Pocket Pouch on Tuesday (13 Aug) were left disappointed as the limited-edition merch sold out within minutes.

500 pieces of the limited-edition merchandise were set to launch exclusively via the McDonald’s app at 2pm.

However, the overwhelming demand seemingly crashed the servers, leaving most customers unable to redeem the pouches.

Customers express disappointment on social media

Many frustrated fans took to McDonald’s Singapore’s social media pages to vent their disappointment.

One Facebook user claimed the servers crashed just a minute after the launch began.

Another reported that their “redemption history” was empty despite their points being deducted.

Melissa, a customer who spoke to MS News, shared that she was redirected to an error page when she attempted to redeem the pouch at 2pm.

When she tried again a few minutes later, she received a message stating that McDonald’s servers were “overwhelmed”.

Despite her frustration, Melissa said she would try her luck again on Thursday (15 Aug).

McDonald’s Singapore has announced that the pouches will be available again from 11am on that day.

Unlike the initial launch, where pouches had to be redeemed with points, they can now be purchased for S$7.90 with selected meals.

More information is available on McDonald’s Singapore’s website.

Carousell user allegedly cops 5 pouches

Interestingly, several listings for the French fries pouches popped up on Carousell just hours after the launch.

One seller even managed to nab five pieces of the highly coveted accessory and is selling them for S$10 each.

