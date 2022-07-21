KFC & Pizza Hut S’pore Serve Coke Instead Of Pepsi, Cola Lovers Rejoice

KFC & Pizza Hut Replace Pepsi With Coke In Selected Menu Items

Coca-Cola or Coke and Pepsi often spark a long debate among folks who either can’t tell both beverages apart or can distinguish them clearly.

For a long time, Pepsi has been the main option at KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in Singapore, but it seems times are changing.

A recent look at the KFC and Pizza Hut websites reveals that they now serve Coke instead of Pepsi.

Love it or hate it, this change will certainly affect customers who are picky with their beverages.

KFC & Pizza Hut Singapore serve Coke instead of Pepsi

Whenever you buy a meal at KFC or Pizza Hut, the default drink that comes with the set is usually Pepsi, something we’ve all grown familiar with almost all our lives.

That seems to have changed recently as a check on the KFC Singapore website shows that meals now come with a regular Coca-Cola instead.

A similar change appears to have taken place at Pizza Hut, where the beverage menu features canned (320ml) and bottled Coca Cola (1.5-litre bottle), with an option for the regular version or zero sugar.

What sparked the switch and whether it’s permanent are currently unclear.

MS News has reached out to KFC and Pizza Hut Singapore for a statement regarding their change in beverages and will update the article once they reply.

Pepsi still available at KFC

Fret not, if you’re a devoted fan of Pepsi because it still seems to be available at KFC.

Customers ordering one pax box sets – such as their Original Recipe Stacker Box and Zinger Stacker Box – will receive a regular cup of Pepsi rather than Coke.

For a la carte orders, you’ll be able to order different sizes of Pepsi, but not Coca-Cola.

Pizza Hut, on the other hand, does not offer Pepsi at all, so take note the next time you’re buying food there.

A win for Coca-Cola lovers

The disappearance of Pepsi from Pizza Hut’s menu may be heartbreaking for lovers of the drink, but something to celebrate for Coca-Cola fans.

Luckily, both camps can still enjoy their preferred beverages at KFC, so there’s no need to mull over the changes.

Let’s hope the changes won’t affect customers’ decision to dine at either fast food chain too much.

