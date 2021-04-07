KFC Punggol Outlet At Oasis Terraces Suspended Over Hygiene Issues

Food safety at F&B outlets should be taken seriously, especially at a time when many Singaporeans are dabao-ing meals as they work from home or the office.

Recently, however, it appears another food outlet has been thrust into the spotlight over hygiene issues.

From 6-19 Apr, the KFC outlet at Oasis Terraces in Punggol will be suspended due to an accumulation of demerit points over a period of 12 months.

Source

The demerit points were reportedly accumulated due to unclean or foreign matter found in food sold from the outlet.

KFC Punggol outlet accumulates 12 demerit points over 12 months

According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the KFC outlet at 681 Punggol Drive had accumulated 12 demerit points over an undisclosed 12-month period.

Source

The outlet is located in Oasis Terraces shopping centre and is a stone’s throw away from Oasis LRT station.

The 12 demerit points accumulated were reportedly due to 2 instances when there were “(sales) of food which is unclean or contain foreign matter”.

SFA did not specifiy the type of unclean or foreign matter found in the food.

The offences carry 6 demerit points each.

As a result, the outlet will be suspended for 2 weeks from 6-19 Apr and will be issued a fine of $800.

Source

In addition to the fine and suspension, all food handlers at the outlet will also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 before resuming work.

Hope outlet puts in place measure to prevent similar incidents

It’s certainly distressing to hear about the hygiene issue, especially since the outlet involved is such an established fast-food chain.

We hope the food outlet will put in place measures to prevent similar occurrences and to protect their customers’ safety.

If you spot any food establishment with poor hygiene, please provide feedback to SFA via this online form or call the SFA Contact Centre at 68052871.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.