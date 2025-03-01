Hong Kong singer Khalil Fong passes away at age 41 after battling illness for 5 years

Hong Kong singer Khalil Fong passes away at age 41

Just months after returning with a new album, Hong Kong singer Khalil Fong (方大同) passed away at age 41.

In a Weibo post on Saturday (1 March), Fong’s independent music label FUMUSIC announced that he passed away peacefully on 21 Feb.

He had been battling illness for the past five years.

Battled illness for 5 years

About 15 years ago, Mr Fong suffered a pneumothorax and since then, he has been hospitalised on several occasions. Despite his condition, he continued working hard to create music for his fans.

This culminated in him releasing his first album “The Dreamer” in 8 years last October.

Mr Fong had even said that he was on the road to recovery after recuperating from his condition for years.

Sadly, on 1 March, Mr Fong’s music label FUMUSIC announced on Weibo that he had passed away peacefully in the United States on 21 Feb. The statement reflected the famous singer-songwriter’s positivity despite his stubborn illness and the spiritual treasures he left behind.

An artist inspired by both Eastern and Western influences

Born on 14 July 1984 in Hawaii, Khalil Fong has always been a unique presence in the Chinese music industry.

Introduced to music at a young age, Mr Fong’s father was responsible for the songwriter’s interest in soul, funk, and jazz music. Despite being born in Hawaii, Mr Fong also had strong ties to Chinese culture as he spent many years in Guangzhou and Shanghai during his childhood.

Eventually, these dual influences led to Mr Fong wanting to introduce authentic soul, R&B, and hip-hop into mainstream Chinese music.

Not only did he become a big name in his own right, but Mr Fong also had a hand in penning tracks for many famous Chinese artists like A-mei, Eason Chan, and Andy Lau.

Also read: Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu dies from influenza-related pneumonia at age 48 during trip to Japan

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TVBS.