Toddler ‘ejected’ from neighbourhood kiddy ride in Tampines, father catches her just in time

Kiddy ride in Tampines shakes violently before seatbelt breaks

What was supposedly a fun afternoon for a family turned frightening after a 17-month-old toddler was nearly ejected from a kiddy ride due to an alleged safety belt malfunction.

The incident, which occurred near Tampines Round Market, was captured on video and shared on TikTok, quickly drawing shocked comments.

Kiddy ride in Tampines rocked unusually hard even before belt broke

The video starts by showing the baby, Cayenne, sitting in a Powerpuff Girls-themed ride that moves in a clockwise circle.

Seconds later, the ride began to shake unusually hard, rocking to and fro.

The toddler started crying, and just moments later, the seatbelt snapped, nearly throwing the toddler out of the seat.

Thankfully, her father, who was standing beside, caught her mid-fall.

“Dad managed to catch her like a superhero”

Speaking to MS News, Cayenne’s mother Esther, said it was her daughter’s first time on such a ride.

“It is my baby’s first time on such a ride, but unfortunately, it wasn’t properly serviced and the seatbelt malfunctioned. We did not pay attention and realise beforehand as we were too excited,” she said.

“We were quite shocked when she was ejected from her seat! But luckily, my mums’ instinct told Dad to stand by as I saw that she was quite afraid,” she added.

“Dad managed to catch her like a superhero!”

Esther and her husband, Benny, said they have since become more cautious about such rides.

Despite the incident, Esther said they would still allow Cayenne to go on similar rides in the future. However, they would make sure and “check the seatbelt” beforehand to avoid such an incident.

“Yes, of course! We will let her try because she needs to overcome her fear!” Esther told MS News.

“We have asked her a few times when we saw one in Woodlands, but she refused. Slowly but surely.”

Esther added that they would “definitely check the seat belt in case of malfunction again”.

Shocked viewers urge parents to be vigilant of neighbourhood rides

The TikTok video has sparked concern among netizens, with many commenting on the safety of neighbourhood public kiddie rides.

Meanwhile, others mentioned that the seatbelt seemed to be malfunctioning even before Cayenne sat on it.

