54-year-old tourist dies after losing consciousness on Hong Kong Disneyland ride

Tourist who died after falling unconscious in Hong Kong Disneyland ride had history of heart problems

What was supposed to be a fun vacation for a couple at “The Happiest Place on Earth” took a grim turn when the man suddenly lost consciousness on the Frozen Ever After ride at Hong Kong Disneyland at around 10am on Friday (29 Aug).

Immediately after the incident, the 53-year-old Filipino tourist‘s wife called for assistance and reported the incident to the police.

The man was then taken to North Lantau Hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced dead at 11.27am on the same day.

Tourist had history of heart disease

According to Hong Kong news site HK01, the man and his wife arrived in Hong Kong from the Philippines on 27 Aug.

The victim had a 10-year history of heart disease and high blood pressure, which required long-term medication and regular medical check-ups.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong is currently assisting the family in repatriating the deceased’s remains.

“The Consulate General continues to coordinate with the local authorities and institutions concerned, while respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult time,” the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs added.

Incident was not related to ride safety

Meanwhile, a spokesman from Hong Kong Disneyland Resort explained that its staff called a first-aider to perform CPR on the man as the boat ride was preparing to dock following the incident, South China Morning Post reported.

“The resort deeply regrets the passing of the guest and will do its utmost to provide necessary assistance to his family,” the spokesman said.

However, they said their initial investigation revealed that “the incident is not related to ride safety”.

Despite this, they have temporarily suspended the Frozen Ever After ride from 31 Aug to 19 Sept for “operational adjustments”.

Police investigation also revealed no suspicion of misconduct, and an inspection of the ride confirmed that all components were working properly, HK01 reported.

