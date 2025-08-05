Tigger mascot faints during noon float parade at Shanghai Disneyland

Tigger mascot faints during Shanghai Disneyland float parade

Last Sunday (3 Aug), a cast member dressed as the Winnie the Pooh character Tigger fainted during a parade in Shanghai Disneyland.

According to Beijing News, a netizen had posted about the incident — which took place around noon — on social media.

Guests reportedly rushed to help the cast member, cooling them down through an opening in the mascot’s mouth.

After guests helped the actor up, the host attempted to lighten the situation up by cracking jokes, China Times reported.

Netizens question park’s regulations

Some netizens noted that the mascot’s headpiece was not taken off during the incident, leading them to question whether the park has strict rules requiring performers to wear their headpieces at all times.

They argued that the rule should be disregarded during emergencies, as it could cost someone’s life.

Meanwhile, others demanded that the parade be cancelled in summer for the safety of its staff.

At 11.23am on the day of the incident, the Shanghai Meteorological Observatory issued a warning that temperatures are expected to exceed 35°C in most of Shanghai, Beijing News reported.

Shanghai Disneyland says cast member is recovering

In response to Beijing News, Shanghai Disney Resort said the cast member was taken to the nearest infirmary within two minutes of the incident.

He was conveyed in a wheelchair by staff and park nurses and is now recovering.

The resort thanked guests for showing concern and assisting the cast member.

They expressed that Disney park operators prioritise the health and safety of their staff and adjust operations based on weather warnings.

To strike a balance between staff welfare and visitor experience, this includes simplifying the parade and reducing the duration that cast members work outdoors.

