Moo Deng mascot ‘attacks’ staff in Thai zoo emergency response drill, gets ‘sedated’

Thai zoo conducts emergency response drill with help of Moo Deng mascot

To make a normally mundane emergency drill more exciting, a zoo in Si Racha, Chonburi, Thailand had one of its staff put on a Moo Deng costume to simulate what would happen if the animal escaped its enclosure.

Photos and videos of the training were shared online, showing the mascot running from authorities before being “sedated”.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo, whose name became well known due to the viral baby pygmy hippo, posted a video compilation of the drill on 21 July.

Since then, it has racked up more than 50,000 likes and 1.6 million views at the time of writing.

Simulating Moo Deng’s escape

Clips show the mascot running around the park, even “attacking” one of the zoo staff with its head — most likely simulating Moo Deng’s famous bite.

The injury was part of the simulation as a medical team was on standby to quickly respond.

As per the protocol to get the situation under control, staff then used a dart gun to fire a sedative.

Following a successful sedation, the team would do a medical check-up on the animal before declaring it fit to return to exhibit.

In the simulation, this included staff loading the oversized Moo Deng mascot onto a stretcher and then into an ambulance.

They then brought the mascot away.

Safety is vital for the zoo

According to the Bangkok Post, simulated exercises like these are a vital part of the zoo’s safety plans.

“Exercises like these are essential in preventing injury or loss of life,” said the zoo’s director.

He said these simulations will help build confidence in the team to prepare them for even the most unexpected situations.

This is all done in the interest of the zoo animals and visitors’ safety.

He added that imaginative exercises such as these show that even the most serious matters can be handled with creativity and care.

Featured image adapted from สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Facebook.