6-year-old boy in Thailand with terminal cancer passes away after getting his wish to see Moo Deng

Boy in Thailand passes away after getting his wish to see Moo Deng

Around New Year’s, Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi Province, Thailand, welcomed a very special guest — a six-year-old who was battling terminal cancer.

The boy, nicknamed Auto, said that one of his final wishes was to see Moo Deng in person, and so he did.

The famous pygmy hippo’s caretakers announced on Facebook on Monday (2 June) that Auto has unfortunately passed, prompting a massive outpouring of support for the child’s family.

In the post, the caretakers looked back on Auto’s experience — which they described as a lot of fun for the child.

Boy finally sees Moo Deng in the flesh

Auto’s doctors reportedly contacted the zoo last year to make the special request.

The zoo quickly responded, saying that Auto could visit any time.

As Auto came down during the holidays, queues to see the famous pygmy hippo were especially long.

However, the caretakers — aware of the boy’s situation — asked other visitors to let Auto by.

At the time of the visit, Moo Deng would usually be asleep in the water.

But as luck would have it, the pygmy hippo slept on land that day, where she was clearly visible to visitors.

As a result, Auto was able to see Moo Deng in all her glory for the entirety of his visit.

Caretakers described boy as bright and cheerful

After enjoying his time with Moo Deng, the zoo staff took Auto to the souvenir shop.

Knowing his love for Moo Deng, they were surprised when he instead picked a capybara item.

The staff described Auto as a bright, cheerful, and polite boy who never once showed “an ounce of sadness”.

On 2 June, the zoo received the heartbreaking news from Auto’s doctors that he had passed away.

Moo Deng’s caretakers said they did not expect the young boy to be gone so soon, but were glad to have been a part of his life.

“We were so happy to be part of creating this joyful memory for him,” they wrote.