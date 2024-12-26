Man attempts to kidnap 7-year-old girl at mall in M’sia, gets beaten up by father & uncle

Man attempted to kidnap 7-year-old girl in front of her mother at Malaysia shopping mall

A man attempted to kidnap a seven-year-old girl from a shopping mall in Melaka on the evening of 19 Dec, the girl’s mother shared on a Facebook post.

Ms Amanda Tan said at about 9.15pm, she was taking her two daughters to the toilet when a man suddenly yanked away her elder girl as they emerged and said, “Let’s enjoy it!”

She quickly pulled her daughter back and yelled at the man, who walked away.

Customer service of Malaysia mall was indifferent to attempted kidnap of girl, mother says

Afterwards, Ms Tan reported the incident to customer service, as suggested by a staff member.

However, she said the customer service staff seemed indifferent about the incident, only asking her to fill out a report.

“No one took action for me at the moment, such as chasing after that person or checking out the scene of the incident,” she stated, adding:

What made me feel angrier was that after I filled out the form, he said they would check CCTV footage before contacting me.

While she attempted to obscure the name of the mall in her post, netizens identified it as Lotus’s Cheng, a hypermarket in Melaka.

Girl’s father and uncle beat man up

Ms Tan said she couldn’t let go of the incident so easily as her daughter was scared and crying, so she sought to catch the man herself and “teach him a lesson”.

She went to see if he was still in the mall and found him sitting around “leisurely” drinking water.

Taking her daughters home first, she rushed back to the scene to find the man still in the mall. She immediately contacted her husband and brother.

Photos she shared showed them beating up the man — who appeared to be unclothed — at the carpark.

Ms Tan then called the police to handle the matter, according to China Press.

Mall cannot take action against man as he is mentally ill

After receiving criticism from netizens, the mall contacted Ms Tan, stating they could not take action against the man as he is mentally ill.

However, the mother insisted that it did not let him off the hook.

“Even if he is mentally ill, the mall should not rationalise his inappropriate behaviour and handle the matter with an indifferent attitude,” China Press quoted her as saying.

In subsequent posts, Ms Tan also pointed out that she was told the mall did not have security guards.

The man was also seen in the area again after the incident.

Also read: Man who allegedly kidnapped 15-year-old in M’sia is a S’pore uni student, pleads not guilty & denied bail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Amanda Tan Rilakkuma on Facebook and Facebook.