Boy Kidnapped From China Market & Trafficked To S’pore Reunites With Parents After 28 Years

Chinese Man Kidnapped & Taken To Singapore Has Tearful Reunion With Parents 28 Years Later

No child deserves to have their life with their parents robbed from them.

Sadly, human traffickers allegedly abducted a three-year-old boy from a vegetable market in China and took him to Singapore.

The boy, now 32 years old, later registered his information on a platform for missing Chinese children.

On Tuesday (12 Sep), he finally returned to Sichuan for a tearful reunion with his biological parents after 28 years.

3-year-old kidnapped & trafficked to Singapore

Kai Ye, originally named Zhang Tao, was born in 1991 in Sichuan, China, reported Hepan Video.

When he was just three years old, human traffickers abducted him from a vegetable market in Pingchang County.

They first took him to Guangdong Province and then to Singapore a year or two later.

Due to how young he was back then, Kai Ye is unable to recall much about the details of this period.

Regardless, he grew up in Singapore and even got married.

Still, he had vague memories of his family back in China, so he contacted ‘Baby Come Home’ (direct translation), a page for lost and missing children, in 2021.

Various factors such as the pandemic and Kai Ye being abroad jammed up the volunteer group’s processes.

Nonetheless, in January 2022, Baby Come Home finally posted about Kai Ye.

They included his physical characteristics such as straight hair, single eyelids, and a mole behind his left ear.

Kai Ye also provided the hazy details of being abducted from a market and being driven by his kidnappers to Guangdong.

Tearful reunion with parents after 28 years

Kai Ye’s biological family suspected the missing person might be their ‘Zhang Tao’ from all those years ago.

Baby Come Home performed a DNA test and confirmed that Kai Ye was in fact their missing child.

On Tuesday (12 Sep), Kai Ye returned to Sichuan with his wife.

There at the airport, he and his parents were finally reunited after 28 long years.

Although Kai Ye had stayed a three-year-old in his parents’ minds, he had now grown up into an adult taller than both of them.

His mother tearfully embraced her son tightly, not letting go.

She sobbed about how she had “failed him” while he comforted her.

His father, too, could not hold back his tears seeing his missing child again.

He placed a hand over his shoulder but could not seem to find the words to say at that moment.

Instead, he looked the adult Kai Ye up and down with tear-filled eyes.

Kai Ye also thanked all those who made the moving reunion possible.

The reunion comes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival at the end of September, a festival dedicated to, well, family reunions.

And we believe this will be one to remember for Kai Ye and his parents.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Eye and Baby Come Home on Xigua.