Vaccination Exercise For Singapore Kids 5-11 Starts From 27 Dec

Earlier this month, MOH announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for children aged between 5 and 11.

On Tuesday (21 Dec), MOE and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) announced that our nation’s paediatric vaccination exercise will start from 27 Dec.

Source

Parents and guardians of children aged 10-12 in 2022 can book appointments from Wednesday (22 Dec). Those with younger kids can do so from about 3 Jan 2022.

Older kids 9-11 can make bookings to get vaccinated from 22 Dec

In a joint press release on Tuesday (21 Dec), MOE and ECDA announced that the vaccination exercise for kids 5-11 will commence on 27 Dec.

This announcement came shortly after Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced that the first shipment of paediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines was en route to Singapore.

The vaccination exercise is eligible for children who are:

Singapore citizens

Permanent residents

Long-term pass holders

From Wednesday (22 Dec), parents and guardians of older kids, aged 10-12 in 2022 and studying in MOE schools, will progressively receive a booking link via SMS.

Bookings for kids aged 5 & 6 start in Jan 2022

Caregivers of children in this age group who are not studying in MOE schools can express their interest in vaccinating their kids from 27 Dec via the MOH National Appointment System (NAS) portal.

They will then receive a booking link via SMS within 3-5 days.

Booking links will be sent to parents and guardians of kids aged 7-9 in 2022 from the first week of Jan 2022.

The booking procedure will be open to the youngest kids of the cohort, aged 5 and 6, from the 2nd week of Jan 2022. Parents and guardians will have to register their interest via the NAS portal before receiving a booking link.

MOH to send mobile vaccination team to special education schools

To increase vaccine accessibility, MOH will also be sending mobile vaccination teams to eligible special education schools and the Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children centres funded by ECDA.

Caregivers, however, will have the choice to allow their kids to get vaccinated through mobile vaccination teams or at a paediatric vaccination centre.

As for kids with special and development needs, their parents or guardians can also register their interest via the NAS portal once registration commences for their children’s age groups.

1 parent/guardian must accompany kid during vaccine appointment

Given their young age, children of the age group will have to obtain parental or guardian consent before booking a vaccination appointment.

On the day of their vaccination, they must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have in possession their Student Identification or other documents that can verify their identity.

Note that only 1 parent/guardian is allowed per child/ward due to safety measures.

Sign your kids up for vaccination ASAP

The commencement of the paediatric vaccination exercise comes at a good time, especially given the threat of the Omicron variant all over the world.

We hope parents and guardians will allow their kids to get inoculated ASAP once they’re eligible to protect themselves and those around them.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chan Chun Sing on Facebook.