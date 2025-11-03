Kids’ clothing company in South Korea recalls sweatshirt set for girls with suggestive English phrase

Kids’ clothing company in South Korea apologises after selling product with sexually suggestive English phrase
A South Korean children’s wear label had to pull back a product after shoppers flagged its sexually suggestive design.
The pink sweatshirt-and-pants set for girls had a slogan emblazoned across the front of the shirt: “Come inside me.”
The phrase sparked immediate backlash and a swift recall, with the brand and its collaborating artist issuing public apologies.
Phrase on girls’ sweatshirt sparks public outcry
The design — a collaboration between South Korean clothing company Topten Kids and local artist Lee Cha-yun — featured the English words alongside an illustration of a rabbit inside a sock.
Shoppers quickly pointed out the phrase’s common sexual meaning (unprotected intercourse), calling the design wildly inappropriate for children’s apparel.
According to The Korea Times, a customer first alerted the company on 18 Oct after realising the sexual connotation behind the phrase.
The company offered that customer a refund, but did not initially issue a public apology.
Company recalls product, apologises over a week later
The company’s broader apology only came over a week after, on 29 Oct.
“We deeply apologize to our customers for the inappropriate phrase used on some of our products,” Topten Kids wrote in a statement.
It halted sales, recalled the product, and offered full refunds to all buyers.
The company added that it would ensure a stricter review process, saying: “We deeply reflect on failing to fulfil our basic responsibility as a brand that makes products for children.”
Meanwhile, artist Lee Cha-yun has also apologised.
“I sincerely apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable with the graphic phrase used in the Topten Kids collaboration product,” she wrote.
“It was my mistake. I should have been especially careful given that this was clothing for children.”
Also read: ‘Daddy doesn’t take care of me at all’: Netizens in Japan enraged by shirts with ‘sexist’ designs against fathers
‘Daddy doesn’t take care of me at all’: Netizens in Japan enraged by shirts with ‘sexist’ designs against fathers
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from Chosun and @chayun_art_therapy on Instagram.