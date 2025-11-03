Kids’ clothing company in South Korea recalls sweatshirt set for girls with suggestive English phrase

Kids’ clothing company in South Korea apologises after selling product with sexually suggestive English phrase

A South Korean children’s wear label had to pull back a product after shoppers flagged its sexually suggestive design.

The pink sweatshirt-and-pants set for girls had a slogan emblazoned across the front of the shirt: “Come inside me.”

The phrase sparked immediate backlash and a swift recall, with the brand and its collaborating artist issuing public apologies.

Phrase on girls’ sweatshirt sparks public outcry

The design — a collaboration between South Korean clothing company Topten Kids and local artist Lee Cha-yun — featured the English words alongside an illustration of a rabbit inside a sock.

Shoppers quickly pointed out the phrase’s common sexual meaning (unprotected intercourse), calling the design wildly inappropriate for children’s apparel.

According to The Korea Times, a customer first alerted the company on 18 Oct after realising the sexual connotation behind the phrase.

The company offered that customer a refund, but did not initially issue a public apology.

Company recalls product, apologises over a week later

The company’s broader apology only came over a week after, on 29 Oct.

“We deeply apologize to our customers for the inappropriate phrase used on some of our products,” Topten Kids wrote in a statement.

It halted sales, recalled the product, and offered full refunds to all buyers.

The company added that it would ensure a stricter review process, saying: “We deeply reflect on failing to fulfil our basic responsibility as a brand that makes products for children.”

Meanwhile, artist Lee Cha-yun has also apologised.

“I sincerely apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable with the graphic phrase used in the Topten Kids collaboration product,” she wrote.

“It was my mistake. I should have been especially careful given that this was clothing for children.”