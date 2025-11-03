Kids’ clothing company in South Korea recalls sweatshirt set for girls with suggestive English phrase

International Latest News

Shoppers quickly pointed out the phrase’s common sexual meaning (unprotected intercourse), calling the design wildly inappropriate.

By - 3 Nov 2025, 1:36 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Kids’ clothing company in South Korea apologises after selling product with sexually suggestive English phrase

A South Korean children’s wear label had to pull back a product after shoppers flagged its sexually suggestive design.

The pink sweatshirt-and-pants set for girls had a slogan emblazoned across the front of the shirt: “Come inside me.”

The phrase sparked immediate backlash and a swift recall, with the brand and its collaborating artist issuing public apologies.

kids clothing suggestive apology

Source: Topten

Phrase on girls’ sweatshirt sparks public outcry

The design — a collaboration between South Korean clothing company Topten Kids and local artist Lee Cha-yun — featured the English words alongside an illustration of a rabbit inside a sock.

Shoppers quickly pointed out the phrase’s common sexual meaning (unprotected intercourse), calling the design wildly inappropriate for children’s apparel.

kids clothing suggestive sweatshirt

Source: Chosun

According to The Korea Times, a customer first alerted the company on 18 Oct after realising the sexual connotation behind the phrase.

The company offered that customer a refund, but did not initially issue a public apology.

Company recalls product, apologises over a week later

The company’s broader apology only came over a week after, on 29 Oct.

“We deeply apologize to our customers for the inappropriate phrase used on some of our products,” Topten Kids wrote in a statement.

It halted sales, recalled the product, and offered full refunds to all buyers.

The company added that it would ensure a stricter review process, saying: “We deeply reflect on failing to fulfil our basic responsibility as a brand that makes products for children.”

Meanwhile, artist Lee Cha-yun has also apologised.

kids clothing suggestive artist

Source: @chayun_art_therapy on Instagram

“I sincerely apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable with the graphic phrase used in the Topten Kids collaboration product,” she wrote.

“It was my mistake. I should have been especially careful given that this was clothing for children.”

Also read: ‘Daddy doesn’t take care of me at all’: Netizens in Japan enraged by shirts with ‘sexist’ designs against fathers

‘Daddy doesn’t take care of me at all’: Netizens in Japan enraged by shirts with ‘sexist’ designs against fathers

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chosun and @chayun_art_therapy on Instagram.

Article written by:

Buranond Kijwatanachai
Buranond Kijwatanachai
  • More From Author